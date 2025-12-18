NCAA notebook: McKenna’s move, U.S. gold at WJC among top ten stories from 2025

The past 12 months have been good for college hockey. The product is as entertaining as it has ever been and there are more top NHL prospects on the ice than ever before.

With the calendar year coming to a close, we take a look at 10 notable stories from 2025:

Influx of CHL players

On Nov. 7, 2024, the NCAA voted that players in the Canadian Hockey League would be eligible to play men’s Division I hockey in the 2025-26 season.

That made the talent pool for NCAA hockey considerably deeper.

According to College Hockey Inc., 174 former CHL players are playing in the NCAA this season, 77 from the Western Hockey League, 59 from the Ontario Hockey League and 38 from the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.

Unquestionably, the biggest name to make the move was Gavin McKenna, who left Medicine Hat to attend Penn State. The news was so big his college decision was made live on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on July 8.

He is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Another big name was Keaton Verhoeff (North Dakota), a projected first-round pick.

Also, five players from the CHL who were drafted in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft are playing college hockey this year. They are Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers/Michigan State University), Roger McQueen (Anaheim Ducks/Providence College), Jackson Smith (Columbus Blue Jackets/Penn State University), Cole Reschny (Calgary Flames/University of North Dakota), and Vaclav Nestrasil (Chicago Black Hawks/University of Massachusetts).

Title for Western Michigan

Western Michigan University won its first NCAA championship with a 6-2 victory against Boston University at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, on April 12.

Owen Michaels, who scored twice in the title game, was named Most Outstanding Player.

Coached by Pat Ferschweiler, a former player at the school, Western Michigan defeated UMass and Minnesota State University in the Fargo Regional to advance to the Frozen Four for the first time. They then beat the University of Denver in two overtimes to reach the championship game.

Pipeline flowing

As has often been the case in recent years, the NHL Draft was a good day for college hockey.

Five NCAA players were selected in the first round and each remained in school for this season.

Boston College’s James Hagens went to the Boston Bruins at No. 7; University of Wisconsin’s Logan Hensler to the Ottawa Senators at No. 23; University of Michigan’s William Horcoff to the Pittsburgh Penguins at No. 24; Boston University’s Sascha Boumedienne to the Winnipeg Jets at No. 28; Arizona State University’s Cullen Potter to the Calgary Flames at No. 32.

Gold for USA

College players were front and center when the United States won its second straight gold medal at the World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Boston College’s Teddy Stiga, drafted by the Nashville Predators in the second round (No. 55) in the 2024 NHL Draft, scored on a breakaway in overtime to lift U.S. to a 4-3 win against Finland in the championship game on Jan. 5.

Boston College’s Ryan Leonard, a rookie with the Washington Capitals this season, earned tournament MVP honors.

Boston University’s Cole Hutson led the tournament with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games. Hutson was selected in the second round (No. 43) by the Washington Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft.