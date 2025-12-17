Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Pesce could return from injury for Devils against Golden Knights
Kuemper placed on IR by Kings; Vasilevskiy, McDonagh practice with Lightning
© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
New Jersey Devils
Brett Pesce could return from a hand injury when the Devils visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS). The defenseman practiced Tuesday and is on a two-game road trip that will conclude at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. Pesce, who has been paired with Luke Hughes, hasn't played since Oct. 26. He has three assists in nine games this season while averaging 19:39 of ice time. “Well, he's going to be on the trip, and there's nothing else to do in Vegas, so you may as well try to get him in the game. So, that's the plan,” coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. New Jersey will not hold a morning skate Wednesday. ... Simon Nemec (lower body) was placed on injured reserve; the defenseman has been out since being injured during practice Dec. 12. … Forward Nathan Légaré was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League.
Los Angeles Kings
Darcy Kuemper has been placed on injured reserve and won’t be available for the Kings against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS). The goalie sustained an upper-body injury during the first period of a 4-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. Kuemper made five saves before a collision with Stars forward Mikko Rantanen at 16:00. He took a forearm to the head and was down on the ice for several minutes before eventually going back to the locker room under his own power. Anton Forsberg will start against the Panthers, and goalie Pheonix Copley was recalled from Ontario of the AHL on an emergency basis. … Center Quinton Byfield will play after missing the game Monday with an illnes, but Phillip Danault (illness) is expected to miss his third straight game.
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin was placed on injured reserve by the Wild on Wednesday. The defenseman already has missed three games because of an upper-body injury. Brodin has nine points (three goals, six assists) and is plus-11 while averaging 22:05 of ice time in 30 games. Defenseman Carson Lambos was recalled from Iowa of the AHL, and the 22-year-old could make his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNOH).
Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy and Ryan McDonagh, each out because of an undisclosed injury, practiced with the Lightning on Wednesday on the eve of their home game against the Kings (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW). Vasilevskiy hasn’t played since Dec. 2, but coach Jon Cooper said he was hopeful his No. 1 goalie would return before the Christmas break. McDonagh, a defenseman, has been upgraded to day to day; he hasn’t played since Nov. 8. … Brandon Hagel did not practice Wednesday; the forward left a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Monday early in the third period after taking a forearm to the head from Florida defenseman Seth Jones.
St. Louis Blues
Otto Stenberg is expected to make his NHL debut with the Blues against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN). The 20-year-old forward, who was a first-round pick (No. 25) at the 2023 NHL Draft, was recalled from Springfield of the AHL on Tuesday after having eight points (three goals, five assists) in 21 games. ... Jonatan Berggren will make his Blues debut one day after the 25-year-old forward was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings. Berggren had six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 games for the Red Wings this season. He was a second-round pick (No. 33) by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Draft. ... Forward Nick Bjugstad (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot (upper body) practiced with the Senators on Wednesday but will not return against the Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT). The defenseman hasn’t played since a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22. Chabot returned for that game after missing the previous three. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 18 games this season while averaging 21:55 of ice time. ... Ottawa coach Travis Green said Shane Pinto skated on Wednesday; the forward has been out with a lower-body injury since Dec. 4. ... Forward Lars Eller (lower body) is expected to be out another three weeks; he hasn't played since Dec. 11.
Montreal Canadiens
Mike Matheson is day to day because of an upper-body injury and did not play in a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The defenseman leads the Canadiens in time on ice per game (24:54) and has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 32 games this season. Montreal hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, CHSN).
San Jose Sharks
Forwards Will Smith (undisclosed) and Philipp Kurashev (upper body) were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Each was injured during a 6-5 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Kurashev exited at 8:24 of the second period after sliding into the end boards, and Smith left at 3:30 of the third period following a hit from Parker Wotherspoon. Smith is not expected to return this week, and Kurashev is week to week. Forwards Igor Chernyshov and Ethan Cardwell were recalled from San Jose of the AHL. Chernyshov, 20, had an assist in his NHL debut Tuesday, a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames. The Sharks host the Stars on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA).