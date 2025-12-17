NHL Status Report: Pesce could return from injury for Devils against Golden Knights

New Jersey Devils

Brett Pesce could return from a hand injury when the Devils visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS). The defenseman practiced Tuesday and is on a two-game road trip that will conclude at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. Pesce, who has been paired with Luke Hughes, hasn't played since Oct. 26. He has three assists in nine games this season while averaging 19:39 of ice time. “Well, he's going to be on the trip, and there's nothing else to do in Vegas, so you may as well try to get him in the game. So, that's the plan,” coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. New Jersey will not hold a morning skate Wednesday. ... Simon Nemec (lower body) was placed on injured reserve; the defenseman has been out since being injured during practice Dec. 12. … Forward Nathan Légaré was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League.