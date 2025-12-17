Foerster out 5 months for Flyers after arm surgery

Forward had procedure on Monday, was injured Dec. 1

Foerster PHI injury status arm surgery

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Tyson Foerster is expected to be out five months for the Philadelphia Flyers after having surgery on his arm Monday.

The 23-year-old forward left in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 1 after taking a shot on goal. He was placed on injured reserve two days later and was expected to miss 2-3 months.

Foerster is second for the Flyers with 10 goals in 21 games. He previously missed four games because of a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 1. Foerster also missed the start of training camp because of an elbow injury sustained playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Selected by Philadelphia in the first round (No. 23) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Foerster has 96 points (58 goals, 38 assists) in 187 games.

The Flyers (17-9-6) visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

