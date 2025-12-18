Role Model to highlight 2026 NHL Winter Classic festivities

On his recent tour, the 28-year-old brought a number of big names onstage, including singer Olivia Rodrigo, actress Natalie Portman, and -- during his performance on “Saturday Night Live” in October -- singer Charli XCX, among many others.

So, who will come out during his performance at the Winter Classic? NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer said mum’s the word until the show in January.

“As much as I would love to give you a hint into the identity of ‘Sally,’ that’s part of the intrigue,” Mayer told NHL.com. “Role Model has exploded -- especially in the last year -- and we’re so excited that we’re now a part of his tour as he’s building and building.

“… We’re as excited as anyone as we look forward to what that moment will be … but the identity of ‘Sally’ will be kept a secret until the moment it happens.”

Role Model will kick off the party with a pregame performance on the Verizon Stage at the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame, the game-day fan festival. Mayer said the performance is going to be a full set that will run close to an hour.

Then, during the first intermission, Role Model will perform a three-song set for fans at the game.

Mayer also shared that the stage itself will be a unique part of the show, designed to highlight the sandy vs. snowy theme surrounding this Winter Classic in Florida.

Half the stage will be winter-themed, the other half incorporating summer.

“We think that’s part of the fun of our presentation,” Mayer said. “We’re sure that Tucker is going to lean into that.”

So, as the countdown begins to the reveal of Role Model’s newest “Sally” at the Winter Classic, fans can enjoy the suspense.

“The mystery of it all is fun,” Mayer said. “It’ll be a really cool way to kick off the New Year. … We’re having some fun with this one.”