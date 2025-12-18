Role Model to highlight 2026 NHL Winter Classic festivities

Role Model fans know there’s one question to ask before every one of his concerts: Who is “Sally” going to be?
For hockey fans, the answer to that question will be revealed at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at loanDepot park in Miami (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS), which will be the first outdoor NHL game in the state of Florida.
The League announced on Wednesday that the up-and-coming singer will be headlining performances at the marquee event: one during the pregame festivities outside the ballpark, and another during the first intermission of the matchup between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.
Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, has taken the music industry by storm of late, thanks in part to the staging of his hit song, “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.” During his performances of the song, he is known to reveal a celebrity in attendance and dance with that person onstage, much to the excitement of the audience.