10 things learned from 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics took place last week at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo. The combine allowed NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and provide physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. NHL.com provided all the sights and stories.

BUFFALO -- The New York Islanders interviewed 60-plus players of the 90 invited to the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics this week.

It made sense considering New York general manager Mathieu Darche has a big decision to make. The Islanders have the No. 1 selection in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery for the first time in 16 years on May 5.

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League is the projected No. 1 pick in the draft, to be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

Darche, who was hired May 23 after spending the previous six seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been front and center at the combine this week, gaining valuable intel on many of the top prospects.

"It's not very often you get a (GM) job and the first thing you have to do is pick the best player in the draft," Darche said. "I expect us to make the pick. … You have to do your due diligence. Anybody that calls, you have to listen. But someone would have to really knock my socks off to trade that pick because we're going to get a special player."

Here are 10 things learned from the combine:

Prospects headed to Cup Final

Schaefer will be one of four top prospects headed south on Sunday to witness Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the host Florida Panthers on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Schaefer, No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, will be joined by center Michael Misa of Saginaw (OHL), who is No. 2 on the Central Scouting list; center James Hagens of Boston College (NCAA), who is No. 3; and center Jake O'Brien of Brantford (OHL), who is No. 4.

The four prospects also will be on hand for the morning skates on Monday.

Cleats to skates

Mason West will play quarterback at Edina High School in Minnesota in the fall before joining Fargo of the United States Hockey League to pursue a hockey career.

"It was really important for me to play football as a senior with my friends," West said. "I always set goals for the year, and that was to win a state high school hockey championship and also a football championship. I haven't done it in football, so I kind of want to achieve that and stay loyal to my team because I think they need me."

The right-shot center (6-foot-6, 215 pounds), No. 27 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, has been a two-sport standout at Edina the past three seasons. He ranked first in goals (27) and shots on goal (44), tied for first in game-winning goals (five), and was second in points (49) in 31 games as a junior this season.

West had 27 interviews at the combine.

"Fargo really gave me that experience of what the hockey path could look like," West said. "Obviously, they don't have that in football, so I got to see what the next step is for a hockey career, and I want to pursue that. I think I can get way better when I really focus on one sport."