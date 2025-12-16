NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the underlying metrics of the Buffalo Sabres this season.

The Buffalo Sabres, who fired general manager Kevyn Adams on Monday and replaced him with Jarmo Kekäläinen, have underlying metrics that suggest they could improve in the coming months of the season.

The Sabres, who have the longest active Stanley Cup Playoff drought in the NHL (14 seasons, last appearance: 2011), are in the midst of their first three-game winning streak of the season. That said, Buffalo has spent the second-most time trailing this season (791:43) ahead of only the Nashville Predators (812:49).

The Sabres, with longtime coach Lindy Ruff rejoining the franchise in his second tenure, led the NHL in first-period goals (92) and were tied for the best 5-on-5 shooting percentage (10.6) last season but still missed the postseason. This season, Buffalo has remained an inconsistent team but is only six points behind the Eastern Conference wild-card spots at the time of the GM change.

Buffalo, which had the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft in both 2018 (selected Rasmus Dahlin) and 2021 (selected Owen Power), has made significant trades in recent seasons involving big-name players like Jack Eichel (to Vegas Golden Knights), Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour (to Florida Panthers in separate deals) and JJ Peterka (to Utah Mammoth). While some current Sabres players involved in those trades have had productive tenures (e.g. Alex Tuch, Josh Doan), Eichel, Reinhart and Montour have each won the Stanley Cup with their new teams.