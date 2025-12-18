Allen makes 36 saves, Devils edge Golden Knights in shootout

Brown scores for New Jersey; Vegas extends point streak to 8 games

NJD at VGK | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS – Jake Allen made 36 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 shootout victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Connor Brown scored for the Devils (19-14-1), who have won two of their past three. Jesper Bratt scored the only goal in the shootout, while Allen denied the Golden Knights on all three attempts.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and Carter Hart made 32 saves for the Golden Knights (16-6-10), who extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2).

Brown gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 4:50 of the second period. He picked up a loose puck in his offensive zone, drove to the center of the ice, and finished in tight around Hart’s left pad.

Dorofeyev scored at 15:49 of the third period when he roofed a one-timer from Mark Stone on the power play. It was Dorofeyev’s ninth power-play goal of the season.

Hart made a save on a Cody Glass shot at 16:10 to keep the game 1-1. He made another save at 16:42 on Jesper Bratt.

