Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

Following the NHL Scouting Combine, which ended Saturday, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale make their predictions for how the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft could turn out.

Matthew Schaefer, the 17-year-old defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, being chosen by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft feels like a certainty.

NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also believe the San Jose Sharks will select Saginaw (OHL) center Michael Misa with the No. 2 pick, while center Anton Frondell of Djurgarden in Sweden's second division will go to the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 3, and center Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League will be chosen by the Utah Mammoth at No. 4.

But starting with the Nashville Predators at No. 5, their opinions vary widely.

The first round of the 2025 draft will be at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and rounds 2-7 are on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

The 16 teams that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs took part in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, with the Islanders winning the No. 1 pick. The Sharks have the No. 2 selection, followed by the Blackhawks. The Mammoth, who won the second lottery drawing, moved up to the No. 4 selection. The remaining teams were ordered based on the regular-season NHL standings.

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the four division winners that lost in inverse order of regular-season points.

The No. 29 pick went to the Carolina Hurricanes, the team that lost in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 went to the Dallas Stars, the other team that lost in the conference finals. The Sharks acquired that selection as part of the trade of forwards Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci on Feb. 1.

Pick No. 31 will go to the team that loses in the Stanley Cup Final, and No. 32 will go to the Cup champion. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will play Game 3 of the Final on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The series is tied 1-1 after the Panthers won 5-4 in double overtime in Game 2 on Friday.

For this exercise, the No. 31 pick was given to the Panthers, who had fewer points in the regular season; the Calgary Flames own the selection through the trade for forward Matthew Tkachuk on July 22, 2022. No. 32 went to the Oilers; the pick belongs to the Philadelphia Flyers from a trade for a first-round selection during the 2024 NHL Draft.

1. New York Islanders

Kimelman -- Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL): Schaefer needed just 17 games to show that he is the consensus best player in the draft. He last played Dec. 27 during the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship because of a broken clavicle, but during his limited action he displayed elite skating, a dynamic offensive game and showed that he's strong enough (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) that he can handle any situation in the defensive zone.

Morreale -- Matthew Schaefer: Schaefer is an elite skater, can kill penalties, quarterback a power play and is the projected best player of this class. He was cleared for contact on May 1 and took part in most of the fitness testing at the combine. He would make a great addition to the Islanders blue line. The last player from Erie to be chosen among the top 10 was Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (Anaheim Ducks, No. 6) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

2. San Jose Sharks

Kimelman -- Michael Misa, C, Saginaw (OHL): The Sharks can continue to build depth through the middle of the ice with Misa (6-1, 184), who has earned comparisons to John Tavares for his high-end skill and hockey IQ. The 18-year-old led all Canadian Hockey League players with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games. He does it with strong skating, vision and creativity in the offensive zone.

Morreale -- Michael Misa: Misa, granted exceptional player status into the OHL as a 15-year-old in 2022-23, was Saginaw captain this season and had 46 multipoint games and 16 multigoal games. He scored 21 power-play goals, four short-handed goals, and won 51.0 percent of his face-offs. Misa, who would provide strong depth down the middle along with Macklin Celebrini, possesses high hockey IQ and exhibits patience and poise with the puck in big moments.

3. Chicago Blackhawks

Kimelman -- Anton Frondell, C, Djurgarden (SWE-2): One scout described Frondell (6-1, 198) as a "military tank" because of how competitive he is and how hard he plays. Frondell has an elite offensive game, is an outstanding skater and he uses it well on the forecheck. He won't shy away from physical play, which is especially impressive from an 18-year-old player skating in Allsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden. He'll spend at least one more season with Djurgarden, but a potential 1-2 punch through the middle of Connor Bedard and Frondell would be an outstanding foundation for the Blackhawks to start their build back into Stanley Cup Playoff contenders.

Morreale -- Anton Frondell: Frondell did exceptionally well at the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine, particularly on the bike tests. He had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 regular-season games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games in Allsvenskan to help Djurgarden earn promotion to the Swedish Hockey League for next season. Frondell is a versatile player, good with the puck, plays a no-nonsense style and has a good scoring touch with the puck on his stick.

4. Utah Mammoth

Kimelman -- Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL): Desnoyers (6-1, 178) had an incredible season that included winning the most valuable player award in the QMJHL playoffs after he had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 games to help Moncton reach the Memorial Cup, and he won the Mike Bossy Trophy as the league's top pro prospect. Desnoyers is a scorer who also can play against the opposition's best forwards, similar to a Jonathan Toews or Aleksander Barkov. The Mammoth have put together a nice group of young forwards led by Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, along with prospects Tij Iginla (2024, No. 6), Cole Beaudoin (2024, No. 24) and Daniil But (2023, No. 12). Desnoyers projects to make them even deeper and tougher to play against.

Morreale -- Caleb Desnoyers: While there's a chance the Mammoth trade this pick, there's a lot to like about Desnoyers if they decide to keep it. He was tied for fifth in the QMJHL with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 56 regular-season games. He's the type of player who wants the puck and will do anything to get it.

5. Nashville Predators

Kimelman -- Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL): McQueen might be the most intriguing player in this year's draft class. The 18-year-old has NHL-ready size (6-5, 197) and he checks every box a team would want in a potential franchise center. McQueen can score -- he scored four goals in Brandon's season opener -- and plays with a mean streak. Most importantly, he said he's fully healed from a fracture in his back that limited him to 17 regular-season games, and was a full participant in the combine fitness testing. The Predators have three first-round picks, allowing them to take a big swing with the potential for a giant reward.

Morreale -- James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA): Hagens (5-10, 177) flourished at the World Juniors with nine points (five goals, four assists) in 20:33 of ice time in seven games to help the United States to its second straight gold medal as a first-line center. He's a team-first player, offers great competitiveness and showed a commitment to excel in his end of the ice as an 18-year-old freshman. He had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) and won 45.8 percent on face-offs in 37 games.

6. Philadelphia Flyers

Kimelman -- James Hagens: General manager Daniel Briere has said the Flyers plan to spend some of their draft assets -- they have seven of the first 50 selections, including three picks in the first round -- on centers. Hagens would be a good place to start. He was a point-per-game player as a college freshman and was a standout for the U.S. at the World Juniors. What he lacks in size he makes up for in dynamic skill and skating.

Morreale -- Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL): The right-handed shot (6-2, 172) was tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (32 goals, 66 assists) in 66 games and had 50 power-play points (nine goals, 41 assists). O'Brien, named OHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, has good hands, creativity and can read the ice well with the puck. The Flyers certainly could use some size and flash down the middle and O'Brien, who compares his style to Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston, offers plenty.

7. Boston Bruins

Kimelman -- Jake O'Brien: The Bruins will pick in the top 10 for the first time since 2011, and could target O'Brien, who elevated his game during the second half of the season with his poise, vision, playmaking ability, and willingness to play hard all 200 feet. The 17-year-old can slow the game down in the offensive zone and find scoring opportunities for himself or his teammates, can check other teams' top players and play in all situations.

Morreale -- Porter Martone, RW, Brampton (OHL): The right-handed power forward (6-3, 208) has a proven scoring touch, leading Brampton with 61 assists, 98 points and 29 power-play points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 57 games while serving as captain. Boston certainly could use a powerful forward with game-breaking potential and Martone, who has been compared to Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry, fits the bill.

8. Seattle Kraken

Kimelman -- Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL): Seattle has done well finding high-end defenseman prospects, including Tyson Jugnauth (2022, No. 100), voted the Western Hockey League's best defenseman this season. But Mrtka, a giant (6-6, 207) right-shot, puck-moving defenseman who is an outstanding skater just starting to grow into his game, would be impossible to pass on here. When Mrtka fills out physically, he projects to be a No. 1 defenseman who can quarterback a power play and use his length to be a dominant defensive player.

Morreale -- Radim Mrtka: The right-shot defenseman is hard to miss. Mrtka possesses great hockey sense, competitiveness and is considered a solid two-way defenseman with plenty of upside. The WHL rookie only started playing competitive hockey three years ago; he was selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 71) of the 2024 CHL import draft and had 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) in 43 games. He was second on Seattle in assists despite not making his season debut until Nov. 29 after beginning the season playing in his native Czechia.

9. Buffalo Sabres

Kimelman -- Porter Martone: Martone brings a physical, offensive game that's been compared to Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, but also the maturity to be Brampton's captain as an 18-year-old. His decision-making with the puck, ability to use his body to hold off defenders and high hockey IQ stand out, and he's worked hard to improve his skating. He's already proven he could blend well with NHL players while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Morreale -- Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL): The Sabres certainly could use more snarl along the blue line and Aitcheson (6-1, 196) not only fills that void but also can push the pace with some offensive flair. He was third among OHL defensemen with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points in 64 games, and had 21 power-play points (nine goals, 12 assists). Defensively, he's fierce, gets in the face of his opponents and is physically engaged.

10. Anaheim Ducks

Kimelman -- Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (SWE-2): The Ducks have done well building a nucleus of skilled young forwards, but Eklund stands out for the way he's able to mix high-end skill with physical play despite his size (5-11, 161). He relishes contact and uses his strong skating to be first in on the forecheck. He also held up well against older competition; the 18-year-old led all under-20 players in Allsvenskan with 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games, and had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games for Sweden at the 2025 WJC.

Morreale -- Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): The right-handed shot (6-0, 178) complements a power-forward game with a great work ethic and intelligence in the offensive zone. He relishes play in the trenches and is the type of player who will make an impact in clutch situations. The 18-year-old had 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists), eight power-play goals, and three short-handed goals in 57 games.

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

Kimelman -- Brady Martin: Martin doesn't have the prototypical power-forward size but plays far bigger, and his tenacity and competitiveness are among the best in this year's draft class. He made a strong final impression on scouts by helping Canada win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games. At his best he should be a big contributor on the power play and penalty kill.

Morreale -- Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL): With good speed and movement through the neutral zone to lead the rush, Smith (6-3, 195) had 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists) in 68 games. A fan of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski, Smith can run the first unit on the power play or penalty kill, can finish hits, and take charge in transition. Pittsburgh could use more young depth on the back end.

12. New York Rangers

Kimelman -- Jackson Smith: The Rangers lack a top-end defenseman prospect and Smith could be the right player for them in this spot. The left-shot defenseman has NHL-ready size, skates well enough to be a one-man breakout and can make a smart first pass out of the zone. The 18-year-old has solid offensive skills, and was physical in the defensive zone while playing against other team's top lines.

Morreale -- Roger McQueen: There's a lot to like about the right-handed center, who has size, a big shot and deft scoring touch to complement an extremely good motor. McQueen appears to be fully healed from the back injury that forced him to miss 51 games this season, completing all the testing at the combine. He had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 17 games this season.

13. Detroit Red Wings

Kimelman -- Carter Bear, LW, Everett (WHL): An Achilles injury ended Bear's season March 9, but he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and expects to be fully healthy for training camp. He scored 40 goals in 56 games, and the 18-year-old showed the ability to get his shot off quick in tight spaces. Bear (6-0, 179) is smart and skilled enough to find open ice and produce, and is strong enough to make space for himself below the face-off dots and finish around the net. His work ethic on and off the ice also is one of his better qualities, and Everett general manager Mike Fraser has raved about Bear's coachability and low-maintenance attitude.

Morreale -- Victor Eklund: Eklund is slight in stature but enjoys a physical style and has a good work ethic, a quality he learned from his older brother, Sharks forward William Eklund, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He stood out despite his age in Allsvenskan and as one of Sweden's top players at World Juniors. He'll play at least one more season with Djurgarden, which earned promotion to the SHL for next season.

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

Kimelman -- Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL): Lakovic is an outstanding skater for a player his size (6-4, 190), and the 18-year-old has the ability to skate through checks or put a defender on his hip and use his length to protect the puck and showcase another asset, his outstanding shot. He led Moose Jaw with 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists) in 47 games. The Blue Jackets have done well finding centers the last few years in the draft, topped by Adam Fantilli (2023, No. 3), Gavin Brindley (2023, No. 34) and Cayden Lindstrom (2024, No. 4). Lakovic seems like the perfect piece to put around them.

Morreale -- Carter Bear: The versatile forward can play center but seems most effective on wing, where he led Everett in goals (40), points (82) and power-play goals (14) in 56 games. The left-handed shot plays the bumper on the power play and had four short-handed points (two goals, two assists). Bear can scale a lineup, is hard on plays and will finish checks. A lacerated Achilles injury sustained in March may drop him in the to the mid- to late teens in the draft.

15. Vancouver Canucks

Kimelman -- Kashawn Aitcheson: Aitcheson brings an entertaining mix of offensive skill and brute strength that makes him a nightmare to play against, similar to Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins or Jacob Trouba of the Anaheim Ducks. The left-handed shot set a Barrie record for goals by a defenseman with 26 and was a physical menace. However, he showed the maturity needed to hit hard and often while avoiding unnecessary penalties. He also was trusted enough to draw the toughest defensive assignments each game.

Morreale -- Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL): Reschny (5-10, 183) has good hockey IQ and instincts on both sides of the puck and can play power play or penalty kill. He led Victoria with 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists), scored seven power-play goals and won 56.4 percent of his face-offs in 62 games. The 18-year-old is not overly physical but understands how to take away time and space from opponents with good positioning.

16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

Kimelman -- Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): The Canadiens can add one of the strongest power forwards in this year's draft class with Carbonneau (6-1, 191), who plays hockey like the linebacker he used to be in football. Carbonneau is a strong skater with an outstanding shot he can get off from any angle anywhere in the offensive zone. His 46 goals and 16 power-play goals in 62 games each tied for second in the QMJHL this season.

Morreale -- Justin Carbonneau: Carbonneau is a prototypical power forward with plenty of grit and smarts. His skating has continued to improve, as has his 200-foot game. The right-handed shot led Blainville-Boisbriand with 89 points and he had 37 power-play points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 62 games. He's too good to pass up at this point in the draft.

17. Montreal Canadiens

Kimelman -- Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor (OHL): Nesbitt fills a need as a center with size (6-4, 185), and he showed this season he could use that size and skating to stand out on a strong Windsor team, finishing with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 65 games. He plays a smart 200-foot game to go along with his strong offensive skill set.

Morreale -- Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL): The left-handed shot (6-0, 183) came on during the second half of the season to finish with 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 67 games, and tied for sixth among OHL defensemen in goals. Reid can quarterback a power play and is effective on the transition in getting the puck up ice quickly.

18. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils)

Kimelman -- Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle (WHL): The Flames need to add a top center prospect and Cootes is the best available at this spot. The 18-year-old plays bigger than his size (5-11, 183), and led Seattle with 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games. He projects to be a player who contributes in all aspects of the game.

Morreale -- Braeden Cootes: He's a top-line center who happens to be productive on the power play and penalty kill. Cootes fits the Flames mold as a strong team player and difference-maker up and down the lineup. The right-handed shot led Seattle in scoring and with 21 power-play points (eight goals, 13 assists).

19. St. Louis Blues

Kimelman -- Cole Reschny: Reschny's speed and tenacity make him an appealing prospect. The 18-year-old is committed to play at the University of North Dakota next season, which should help him continue to add strength and develop his skills against older competition. Three years from now, the possibility of the Blues rolling out Robert Thomas, Otto Stenberg (2023, No. 25) and Reschny as their top three centers should have them competing for more than just a playoff spot.

Morreale -- Lynden Lakovic: Lakovic missed 21 games because of injury but still led Moose Jaw in scoring. He's a high-end wing capable of setting up teammates and finishing around the goal, and he was Moose Jaw's captain this season. He's been compared by some to Sabres forward Tage Thompson.

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild)

Kimelman -- Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA): After taking a forward with their first pick, the Blue Jackets can add Hensler (6-2, 192) a right-handed shot who skates well and showed no problem handling older, more physically developed forwards in the defensive zone as a college freshman. The 18-year-old had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 32 games and averaged 12:12 of ice time in seven games to help the U.S. win gold at the WJC.

Morreale - Jack Nesbitt: After selecting Bear six picks earlier, the Blue Jackets snag Nesbitt, who compares his style to Stars forward Jamie Benn. He plays physical and offers plenty of playmaking and hockey sense. He was fifth in scoring for Windsor and contributed on the power play (six power-play goals) and penalty kill (two short-handed goals). He also won 51.4 percent of his face-offs.

21. Ottawa Senators

Kimelman -- Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary (WHL): The Senators need a young center prospect and Kindel (5-10, 176) would be a strong option. The 18-year-old was seventh in the WHL with 99 points (35 goals, 64 assists) in 65 games and showcased great skating and quickness with strong playmaking ability.

Morreale -- Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton (WHL): Fiddler (6-4, 209) led Edmonton defensemen in goals (10), points (33) and shots on goal (131) in 64 regular-season games. He had three points (two goals, one assist) with a plus-8 rating and averaged 20:46 of ice time in seven games for the United States at the 2025 U-18 Worlds. The son of former NHL forward Vernon Fiddler, Blake is a playmaker from the blue line who can get shots through but also jump into the play and create scoring chances.

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche)

Kimelman -- Cameron Reid: After selecting a center with their first pick, the Flyers address their second-biggest need with Reid, who is an explosive skater who won't shy away from physical play. The 18-year-old left-handed shot projects to be a top-four defender who effectively can quarterback a power play.

Morreale -- Daniil Prokhorov, RW, Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr. (RUS-JR): With three picks in the first round, the Flyers can afford some swings, and this choice fits the bill. He offers size (6-6, 209), skill and physicality, and is strong at the net front. Compared by some to Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, the left-shot forward had 27 points (20 goals, seven assists) in 43 games in the MHL, Russia's junior league, and was seventh in the MHL with 187 shots on goal.

23. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

Kimelman -- Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA): The Predators find a future top-six center in Potter, one of the fastest skaters in this year's draft class. The 18-year-old had 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 35 games as a college freshman, and had eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games to help the U.S. win the bronze medal at the World U-18s.

Morreale -- Logan Hensler: The sixth-youngest player in NCAA hockey had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and 30 blocked shots in 32 games as a college freshman after he had 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 61 games with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team in 2023-24. Hensler can lead the rush, can close quickly while defending and can identify shooting and passing lanes.

24. Los Angeles Kings

Kimelman -- Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Jr. (SWE-JR): With Anze Kopitar (37) and Phillip Danault (32) each older than 30, finding young centers could be a priority this year for the Kings. Gastrin (6-1, 185) had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games in Sweden's junior league, and also made his SHL debut. He really stood out among his age group, serving as captain for Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World U-18s. At the latter tournament, he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games to help Sweden win the silver medal. His vision and high-end hockey IQ make him a dependable player in all three zones.

Morreale -- Benjamin Kindel: The right-shot center can play any situation, is smart and responsible with and without the puck and is an asset on the power play and penalty kill. His 23-game point streak (15 goals, 30 assists) from Nov. 8 to Jan. 12 was the second-longest in the WHL, behind Medicine Hat forward and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna (40 games).

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs)

Kimelman -- Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie (OHL): After selecting a center with their first choice, the Blackhawks can take a shot with a talented forward who projects to be a solid goal-scorer. Spence (6-2, 201) is a very good skater who can accelerate with the puck on his stick, and he's strong enough to make his presence felt on the forecheck. He also was one of five OHL players to score at least five power-play goals and five short-handed goals this season. The 18-year-old will play at the University of Michigan next season.

Morreale -- Cullen Potter: Potter is an elite skater capable of creating chances in the offensive end. He was the first forward in NTDP history to leave the program for college after his U-17 season. He's the son of Jenny Potter, a four-time Olympian inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.

26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights via San Jose Sharks)

Kimelman -- Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (WHL): Predators general manager Barry Trotz said the timeline is right for Nashville to add a top goalie prospect either this year or next at the draft, so this seems like a good opportunity to select the best available at the position, coincidentally with a pick acquired from the Sharks for their former top goalie prospect, Yaroslav Askarov. Ravensbergen (6-5, 192) has the prototypical NHL size, and his athleticism and demeanor also are top qualities. The 18-year-old was 33-13-4 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 51 regular-season games.

Morreale -- Malcolm Spence: Spence offers plenty of speed as a high-end playmaker. He was third on Erie with 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) in 65 games, and had 14 power-play points (five goals, nine assists). Spence had seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games to help Canada win the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

27. Washington Capitals

Kimelman -- Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA): The Capitals can continue to add to their prospect depth on defense with Boumedienne (6-2, 187), who displayed a mature game as a college freshman and had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 40 games. He really turned heads at the 2025 World U-18s, setting a record by a defenseman with 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in seven games for Sweden, and he was named the tournament's best defenseman.

Morreale -- Milton Gastrin: Gastrin is considered a playmaker with good speed, compete and intelligence. The 18-year-old, who can play center or left wing, is a strong skater who plays a simple and effective game with high hockey IQ and compete. Gastrin captained Sweden to a bronze at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

28. Winnipeg Jets

Kimelman -- Blake Fiddler: The Jets lack a young defenseman with the kind of size and strength Fiddler brings. Add in that he's a right-handed shot with strong NHL bloodlines, and he fills a need as well as potentially being the best player available at this spot.

Morreale -- Bill Zonnon, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL): The left-handed shot (6-2, 190), who can play wing or center and has improved each of his three seasons in the QMJHL. He finished second on the team with 83 points (28 goals, 55 assists) in 64 games, and had 34 power-play points (seven goals, 27 assists). He fits the Jets profile as a player with strong compete and good defensive habits.

29. Carolina Hurricanes

Kimelman -- Bill Zonnon: The Hurricanes need to add center depth to their prospect group, and Zonnon excelled after being moved to center this season. The 18-year-old has the quickness and tenacity the Hurricanes like in their forwards. He should develop into a key contributor on the power play and penalty kill. He's expected to play with Blainville-Boisbriand next season after being traded there June 5.

Morreale -- William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA): The youngest player in college hockey this season, the 18-year-old had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 18 games after debuting with the team Jan. 3. Horcoff, the son of former NHL forward Shawn Horcoff, had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 28 games with the NTDP U-18 team to begin the season. He makes plays in tight spaces, is effective when he uses his size (6-4, 190) to shield pucks and can thrive in high-traffic areas.

30. San Jose Sharks (from Dallas Stars)

Kimelman -- Henry Brzustewicz, D, London (OHL): After selecting London defenseman Sam Dickinson with the No. 11 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, they can choose his partner from the Memorial Cup championship team here. Brzustewicz (6-2, 203) had 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 67 games. The 18-year-old right-handed shot skates well and can jump into the play, and also is strong enough to push forwards away from the front of his net. He should get more ice time and offensive opportunities next season with London.

Morreale -- Sascha Boumedienne: The youngest defenseman in NCAA hockey had a strong second half to the season with seven points (three goals, four assists) in his final 12 games. He's poised, defends well and has the ability to skate and transition the puck well. He will play a bigger role for Boston University next season.

31. Calgary Flames (from Florida Panthers)

Kimelman -- Eric Nilson, C, Djurgarden Jr. (SWE-JR): The Flames opt for their second center of the first round with the 18-year-old, who will play at Michigan State University next season. Nilson's skating is his best asset, and he's a committed two-way player with an edge to his game. College hockey should be a productive path for Nilson (5-11, 156), who needs to develop physically. He had 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games in Sweden's junior league this season. His father, Marcus Nilson, was a forward for four seasons with the Flames (2003-08).

Morreale -- Jack Murtagh, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL): The left-handed shot (6-1, 200) tied for third on the team with 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) and led it with seven power-play goals despite missing nine games because of a shoulder injury. Murtagh also can play center but likely will fit better on wing at the NHL level. He plays with pace and can really move the puck. The 17-year-old is committed to play at Boston University next season.

32. Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton Oilers)

Kimelman -- Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton (OHL): The Flyers use the benefit of having three first-round picks to select a player one scout called, "probably the most skilled goalie in this draft." Ivankovic (5-11, 178) doesn't have the typical NHL size for the position, but he's won everywhere he's gone, including a gold medal for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18s Championship when he was 6-0-0 with a 1.05 GAA, .961 save percentage and two shutouts in six games and was voted the tournament's best goalie. He also was the rare 17-year old goalie (he turned 18 on May 22) to play for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Ivankovic will play at the University of Michigan next season.

Morreale -- Joshua Ravensbergen: Ravensbergen wasn't among the 214 picks, including 24 goalies, chosen in the 2021 WHL bantam draft but could be the first player at his position off the board in the 2025 NHL Draft. In addition to his standout play in the WHL this season, he also had an assist and made 15 saves on 16 shots in a 6-1 win against the NTDP in Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in London, Ontario, on Nov. 26.