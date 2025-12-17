'Road to the Winter Classic' Episode 2 follows Tkachuk, Rempe, Trocheck

With the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic creeping closer, players on both the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers are working hard to get healthy – or stay healthy – before the marquee outdoor matchup on Jan. 2.

“I want to play that game,” said Rangers forward Matt Rempe, in Episode 2 of "Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise."

He continued, “My family is going to be there, my buddies are coming down, so it’s going to be special. I want that bad.”

The second episode of the critically acclaimed series airs on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on truTV and HBO Max.

Rempe, on Monday, played his first game since Oct. 23 and looks to be in good shape to suit up for the Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami.

On the other hand, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has yet to play a game this season and is still on the road to recovery.

The episode opens with an inside look at Tkachuk and his new podcast, “Wingmen,” which he hosts with his brother and Ottawa Senators captain, Brady.

In the episode, Matthew explains how – despite not playing in a game so far this season – running the podcast has been “a great way to stay in the game.”

“I watch more hockey than I feel like I ever have,” Tkachuck said. “It has me chomping at the bit. Really excited to be back.”

One of the important factors ahead of the Winter Classic matchup is making sure players and their families look the part, and that’s where Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck and his wife, Hillary, come in.

Using her sewing skills, Hillary will be creating custom outfits for Rangers players' partners and their kids, with some design help from Vincent.

“I have better style than her,” Vincent joked during the episode.

Hillary also revealed that all the partners will be wearing custom jackets to the Winter Classic, made by Hillary herself.

Vincent’s 7-year-old son, Leo, was also dressed to impress in the episode, rocking his dad’s special Centennial sweater, and an All-Star hat while practicing his slapshots in the backyard.

“Four straight school pictures wearing the jersey,” Vincent admitted.

The episode ends by highlighting the Rangers’ overtime victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Dec. 13 – a game in which the Blue Shirts came back from down 3-0 – and giving fans a look inside the locker room with head coach Mike Sullivan and the team to share what sparked the comeback.