Verhaeghe, Bennett help Panthers stay hot with win against Kings

The line of Bennett, Verhaeghe, and Marchand has been key for Florida in this recent run of success.

“It’s a lot of fun playing with those two,’’ Verhaeghe said. “They’re skilled players and we’re finding each other in the zone and [the goals] are going now. The start of the year was a little struggle to get going, but they’re finally starting to go. I don’t know what changed, but we’re having fun out there.’’

Bennett scored 10 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1. Marchand intercepted a clearing attempt deep in the zone before sending a quick, sharp-angled shot to the net that hit the stick of Bennett and went past Forsberg.

Bennett, who was Verhaeghe’s intended target on Florida’s second goal, has four goals in his past five games.

“We have some juice, right?” Maurice said. “As we get closer to the halfway mark, we get closer to the returning players. We also get that light at the end of the tunnel where there aren’t 70 games left. It’s a little easier to get fired up for games. Winning is everything, right? A little bit of confidence, and a whole bunch of guys scoring goals right now.”

Los Angeles cut it to 3-2 at 4:48. Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling went to clear the puck from near his own goal line, but the puck hit Fiala in the shin pad and went about 20 feet at a sharp angle toward the Florida net and in.

“Tonight, like in Dallas, thought were pretty solid games both nights,’’ Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson said, referring to Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Stars.

“But if you’re not getting points, it feels almost useless. No one is happy … if you don’t win, you don’t feel too happy about how you played. It’s one or two bounces, but we need those to go our way if we want to go where we want to go.”

Tarasov responded after the the flukey goal, stopping Trevor Moore on a big breakaway in the third and helping Florida kill a late Los Angeles power play with Forsberg pulled for 1:15 of it to give the Kings a 6-on-4 advantage.

“Just trying to be calm because there were not a lot of shots at the start of the game, could focus on every shot,” Tarasov said. “The guys did an awesome job on the point and slot shots. I was trying to be focused [that] if something happened, just be there. Help the guys. Really happy for this. Huge win for us.’’

NOTES: Florida forward Evan Rodrigues left the game after being hit along the boards on a clearing attempt with six minutes remaining in the first period. Rodrigues returned for the second period, but left the game for good at 5:16 of the third with what Maurice described as a lower-body injury. “We don’t think it’s too significant,’’ Maurice said. … Bennett scored his 23rd game-winning goal with the Panthers, tied for sixth in franchise history with Stephen Weiss, Pavel Bure, and Verhaeghe. … Verhaeghe’s goal was his seventh since Dec. 1. Only three players have recorded more over that span: Connor McDavid (nine goals), Nathan MacKinnon (eight) and Alex DeBrincat (eight).