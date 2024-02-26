Rees Reassigned From Springfield (AHL) to Charlotte (AHL)

RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes prospect Jamieson Rees has a new home in the American Hockey League (AHL), reassigned from the Springfield Thunderbirds to the Charlotte Checkers on Monday.

The move comes after a challenging start to the season for the 23-year-old, as he registered just three assists in 30 games with Springfield.

In and out of the lineup with the St. Louis Blues affiliate, he'll now get a better opportunity in North Carolina.

Totaling 42 points in 65 games with the Chicago Wolves last season, the forward will try to help Charlotte, the Florida Panthers affiliate, put together a playoff push. Charlotte, currently 21-25-20-6, sits fifth in the Atlantic Division.

Although they'll have to finish out the year with their signed prospects in scattered places, the Canes remain adamant about having their own AHL affiliate for the 2024-25 season.

"It's not just a hope, it's a must," President and General Manager Don Waddell shared during the All-Star break. "We're in full negotiations as we speak to secure ourselves a spot in the American League next year. Unless something earth-shattering happens, I think we'll be in a spot where we'll be able to have our full team."

