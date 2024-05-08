NEW YORK - Vincent Trocheck played hero for the New York Rangers on Tuesday, scoring the winner in the second overtime period to give his team a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Recap: Canes Struggle On Special Teams Again, Fall Behind 2-0 After 2OT Loss
Carolina allows two power play goals and goes 0-for-5 on attempts of their own for a second straight contest
Resilient Start...
Looking to head back to Raleigh with the series tied, Rod Brind'Amour elected to make a change to his lineup ahead of Game 2.
Removing Evgeny Kuznetsov and inserting Max Comtois, it was certainly a shakeup. Kuznetsov had played in every game since being acquired in early March and Comtois had appeared in just one game with the team thus far, the team's regular season finale in Columbus.
Allowing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to move back to his natural position at center, the team needed everyone ready to go from the start, a huge point of emphasis after allowing three in the opening 20 minutes on Sunday.
Unfortunately for Kotkaniemi, he wound up on the wrong side of things on the game-opening goal.
No. 82 stayed in a shooting lane, blocking a New York shot in his own end, but it bounced right to another Ranger. Alexis Lafrenière collected the loose puck and fired, beating Frederik Andersen with a shot he never saw.
Putting the home team in control early, they had an opportunity to go up 2-0 moments later when they went to their first power play of the game. Their man advantage went 2-for-2 in Game 1, but thanks to Andersen, this time they weren't able to have the same success.
Including a glove save on Mika Zibanejad, the successful penalty kill turned the tide of the game.
Carolina was able to get to the way they wanted to do things the rest of the first period and within the final five minutes of the stanza, they went from trailing to leading.
To start things off, Jake Guentzel redirected a Sebastian Aho shot, beating Igor Shesterkin in front.
4:47 later, using traffic once again, Dmitry Orlov tipped a Brady Skjei bid home, putting Carolina in front with just seconds on the clock.
Turning Up The Intensity...
The pair of late goals appeared to have Carolina still juiced when they returned to the ice for the second, putting together a strong start to the middle portion of the game.
Knocking on the door of taking a two-goal lead, Shesterkin did his part to keep his team within one. As tensions continued to rise, each penalty kill also did their part too.
But coming out of a media timeout, New York quickly cut all momentum that Carolina generated.
A streaking Adam Fox put a pass perfectly on the tape of a crashing Lafrenière, who tapped it past Andersen to make it a 2-2 game.
With the Rangers controlling the middle segment of the period, it looked like we'd be headed to the third period with an even score.
Instead, another late-period goal put the visitors in front.
Another connection between Aho and Guentzel, this time with the latter sneaking free in the slot, made it a 3-2 game.
New York Forces OT...
Finding themselves just 20 minutes away from taking a split to start the series in the Big Apple, the opportunity was there for the taking for Carolina. While they had their fair share of opportunities to extend or retake the lead, unfortunately, the frame was marred by three penalties for the Canes.
And although they'd been quiet through the first two periods, six (and eventually seven) opportunities were just too many to give to the Ranger power play.
Chris Kreider cashed in on the first of three in the third for New York, tying the game at 3-3.
Carolina killed off the other two and the two teams traded chance-for-chance over the final 13:53, but no winner was found and the two teams moved to overtime.
In The Extra Sessions...
As it turned out, Kreider's game-tying goal wasn't the last time special teams would play a factor in the contest either.
Carolina had a chance to win it on a power play of their own in both the first and eventually in the second overtime but came up empty on both.
New York only needed one try.
With Brady Skjei sent to the box in 2OT, Vincent Trocheck cleaned up a loose puck aside Andersen's crease, securing the victory for his team.
They Said It...
Jordan Staal following the loss...
"There's not much else there to talk about, really. It's pretty evident. The PK has got to kill and the power play has got to convert on probably one and we'd find a way to win. I thought our five-on-five game was great. It was a hard-fought game, obviously. It's going to sting, but we've got to find a way to get it done at home and then we'll find a way from there."
Jake Guentzel expressing his frustrations and then discussing what needs to be different on the power play...
"We're right there. It's a small margin of error in the playoffs. We've got to buckle down on the power play and find a way to get one there. We'll go home, play in front of our fans, and move on... I just think we're a bit too on the outside right now and we've got to shoot the puck more. That's when we're at our best."
Rod Brind'Amour looking at the picture as a whole and also addressing the man advantage woes...
"I thought we played really well. I'm happy with (the five-on-five) for sure. Both games, I thought we were good at that department and I thought we were even better tonight than the other night. We had our opportunities... We've got to be sharper (on the power play). We've got to get inside. We're spending too much time on the outside. That's not how we do it. We've got to get back to the way we know how."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly home immediately post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before Thursday's Game 4.
