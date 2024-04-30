Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NYI

Canes go with Andersen as they try to close out the Islanders

Projected Line Home 16x9 430 (1)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Frederik Andersen for a fifth consecutive game on Tuesday as they try to end their first round series against the New York Islanders.

Andersen is 12-1-1 with a 1.54 goals against average and a .942 save percentage in 14 games (regular season + postseason) since returning from a blood clotting issue on March 7.

"He's fine.  He's had a lot of rest in between games, so he should be ready to go," Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game when he took questions from the media.

This will be the veteran netminder's first time making five starts in a row since May 3-11, 2023, coming during last year's playoffs.

In front of Andersen, the Canes will go with the same 18 skaters that they utilized for Games 3 & 4 on Long Island. They may, however, have different line combinations up front.

The below listed forward group is what the team used at Monday's practice, but the head coach cautioned that what he went with yesterday may not be what they go with tonight.

"I don't really know that I'm going with that.  I did that at practice just to get a look at something," Brind'Amour said pre-game.  "Maybe (we would though) just to see a little gritter around the net, because that's how the goals go in this time of year."

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov

Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis

Martinook - Drury - Necas

Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Dylan Coghlan

Max Comtois

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

Antti Raanta

Ronan Seeley

Ryan Suzuki

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei

