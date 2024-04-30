Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NYI

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Frederik Andersen for a fifth consecutive game on Tuesday as they try to end their first round series against the New York Islanders.
Andersen is 12-1-1 with a 1.54 goals against average and a .942 save percentage in 14 games (regular season + postseason) since returning from a blood clotting issue on March 7.
"He's fine. He's had a lot of rest in between games, so he should be ready to go," Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game when he took questions from the media.
This will be the veteran netminder's first time making five starts in a row since May 3-11, 2023, coming during last year's playoffs.
In front of Andersen, the Canes will go with the same 18 skaters that they utilized for Games 3 & 4 on Long Island. They may, however, have different line combinations up front.
The below listed forward group is what the team used at Monday's practice, but the head coach cautioned that what he went with yesterday may not be what they go with tonight.
"I don't really know that I'm going with that. I did that at practice just to get a look at something," Brind'Amour said pre-game. "Maybe (we would though) just to see a little gritter around the net, because that's how the goals go in this time of year."
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov
Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis
Martinook - Drury - Necas
Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - DeAngelo
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov]
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)
Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)
Scratches
Jackson Blake
Dylan Coghlan
Max Comtois
Brendan Lemieux
Scott Morrow
Bradly Nadeau
Antti Raanta
Ronan Seeley
Ryan Suzuki
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei