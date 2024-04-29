Playoff Notebook: Another Chance To Close Out Round 1

RALEIGH, NC. - It's the same two teams, in the same playoff round, in the same situation.

For a second straight year, the Carolina Hurricanes are up 3-1 on the New York Islanders with the ability to put them away on home ice in Game 5.

Last postseason the Islanders forced another trip back to Long Island, prolonging their season's end by two more days. This time around, the Canes are hoping the final nail in the coffin comes without another trip to the airport.

And they don't want to hear the comparisons to 2023 either.

"We're not thinking about last year at all. Every game you play in the playoffs you want to win. Tomorrow night we're going into the game putting our best foot forward and bringing everything we've got to win that game," Jordan Martinook responded following Monday's practice. "Our sole mindset is to come out winning that game."

Although they've earned three wins already, the group feels as though they haven't really played to their standard in any of the first four games in the series.

Tomorrow night would be a good time for them to put together their best effort yet.

"It's a big opportunity. We want to play a good hockey game. We don't think anything but winning one hockey game," Sebastian Aho said with an evident focus. "It starts with a good start. [We just need to] come in and have that killer instinct."