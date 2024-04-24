Playoff Notebook: Pesce 'Likely Out' For The Rest of Round 1

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are planning to be without defenseman Brett Pesce for the remainder of the opening-round series against the New York Islanders.

Pesce went down during the second period of Monday's Game 2 win, suffering a non-contact lower-body injury, and following Wednesday's practice, Rod Brind'Amour shared the tough news.

"He's a big part of what we're doing, so it's a big blow," the head coach said after the team wrapped up a 50-minute skate at PNC Arena before flying to New York.

Pesce played in 70 of the team's 82 regular season games, with eight of his absences coming due to a lower-body injury he sustained back in October.

With trusty #22 on the sideline for the foreseeable future, the door opens for Tony DeAngelo, who worked alongside Pesce's usual partner, Brady Skjei, at today's practice.

"It's never good when you lose one of the best players on the team and a big part of our team. Hopefully, I can come in, pick up what he's been doing, and help the team win," DeAngelo shared of the situation.