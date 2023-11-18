News Feed

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

UNC Hockey To Wear Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup
More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers

More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers
Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia
Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia
Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov
Whalers Night: In White!

Whalers Night: In White!
Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa
Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning

Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers

Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers
Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida

Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida
Preview: November 10 at Florida

Preview: November 10 at Florida
Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season
Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams
Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT

Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Raanta to make his eighth start of the season; DeAngelo remains in over Chatfield on defense

ProjectedLineup111823_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Antti Raanta will look to build off of his impressive numbers at PNC Arena on Saturday, as he gets the nod in net for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

23-2-2 with a .922 save percentage on home ice as a member of the Canes, the veteran netminder's last start came last Friday night in Sunrise.  On the season, he is 4-2 in seven starts.

In front of the Canes' crease, the team has a few changes from their last game as they remain in search of consistent offense.

Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen have been reunited, as has the trusty combination of Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, and Jesper Fast.

Among all 186 line combinations in the NHL that have played a minimum of 30 minutes together this season, the Martinook-Staal-Fast trio ranks 8th in Expected Goals For (7.5) and 10th in Expected Goals For %, claiming 73.5%, per MoneyPuck.com.

Newcomer Michael Bunting, who worked alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen at morning skate, has six points in six career games against the Penguins.

On the blue line, it appears that Jalen Chatfield will be a healthy extra for a third consecutive game tonight.

Rod Brind'Amour was asked this morning about finding the right combinations on the blue line, despite some of the defensive struggles that Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo have experienced.

"It's still been a bit of a challenge. We don't want to mess with the 'top four' grouping because they are what they are. It's finding that other match to be perfect," the head coach shared. "Obviously, it hasn't been great, so we're still searching there, but hopefully, it will solidify as we go along."

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Jalen Chatfield

Brendan Lemieux

Worth A Click

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Whalers Night: In White!

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets