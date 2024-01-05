Projected Lineup: January 5 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have a few banged-up bodies ahead of their contest against the Washington Capitals on Friday, meaning top prospect Vasily Ponomarev could play his first NHL game.

With Jesper Fast (upper-body injury) already ruled out after taking a hit to the head Saturday in Toronto, fellow forwards Martin Necas (upper-body injury) and Stefan Noesen (illness) may also miss tonight's game.

Necas suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's practice at Invisalign Arena and Noesen did not participate in yesterday's skate because he's been under the weather.

Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game depending on who can and can't go, Ponomarev may have to play. If neither Necas nor Noesen can lace them up, the team would have to go 11 forwards and seven defensemen, including Ponomarev's debut.

The 2020 second-round pick traveled to the nation's capital from Chicago today and arrived shortly after 5 p.m. In Chicago (AHL) this season, he's produced 20 points in 20 games.

Behind it all, Pyotr Kochetkov will make his 20th start of the season. Spectacular since December 12, the 24-year-old has a .934 save percentage in nine games during that time.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Noesen* - Kotkaniemi - Necas*

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Drury - Bunting

Ponomarev*

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

DeAngelo*

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body Injury)

Martin Necas (Upper-Body Injury)

Stefan Noesen (Illness)

Healthy Scratches

TBD or N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

(As of January 2)