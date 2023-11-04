News Feed

Preview: November 4 at New York

Canes and Islanders square off for the first time since their 2023 first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Walt Ruff
NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to split their trip to the Empire State, taking on the New York Islanders on Saturday at UBS Arena.

When: Saturday, November 4

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 6-5-0 (12 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday, November 2

Islanders Record: 5-2-2 (12 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 2

Last Time Out

  • Penalties haunted the Canes on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, affording the Rangers five power play opportunities. Both teams struck on the man advantage during the first period, and although Rod Brind'Amour's group built their game as the contest went along, the game-winner came from New York's rookie Will Cuylle in the third, sealing the 2-1 fi.

Staying Out Of The Box

  • During their three-game win streak before losing to New York, the Canes had done a much better job in the discipline department. However, their parade to the penalty box on Monday now ups their season total to 59 penalties taken, the third-most in the NHL.

Penalty Kill Trending In The Right Direction

  • In October, a large part of what hindered the Canes was that in addition to their constant penalty troubles, their penalty kill was not operating at its usual standard success rate. However, despite allowing a power play goal Monday, they are 12/13 over the last 10 days and have upped their ranking to 22nd in the NHL. Now killing off 75.7% of tries, at one point, Carolina ranked 30th out of 32.

Jarvylicious

  • Thursday's lone goal-scorer was Seth Jarvis, who has four power play tallies this season.  Doubling his career total through the first 11 games of the campaign, he currently ranks second in the NHL for most goals on the man advantage.  Only Chris Kreider of the Rangers has more (5).

In Net

  • If the Canes continue their rotation between Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, Raanta would have the green light this evening. The veteran netminder produced a 20-save shutout of the San Jose Sharks last Friday, his most recent outing.

On The Other Side

  • The Islanders have earned points in four consecutive games, with their only defeat during the stretch being an overtime one to the Red Wings.  Much like the Canes in recent years, they don't give up much, allowing just 23 total goals in nine games.  Semyon Varlamov has been beaten just three times in three games this year, while Ilya Sorokin has earned his team a point or better in five of his six starts.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Vasily Ponomarev, who suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp (9/22), was assigned to AHL Tucson on Thursday.  He played in his first game on Friday night against the Chicago Wolves.
  • Forward Ryan Suzuki is close to playing in his first games of the season, per Brind'Amour on November 1. The 2019 first-round pick suffered a shoulder injury during the team's preseason game in Nashville on October 5.
  • Defenseman Brett Pesce suffered a lower-body injury on October 19 in Seattle. He will miss 2-4 weeks, per the team's PR department on October 25.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will return home immediately post-game and is scheduled to be off on Sunday. They'll return to practice on Monday before taking on the Sabres at PNC Arena on Tuesday.

