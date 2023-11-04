Preview: November 4 at New York

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to split their trip to the Empire State, taking on the New York Islanders on Saturday at UBS Arena.

When: Saturday, November 4

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 6-5-0 (12 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday, November 2

Islanders Record: 5-2-2 (12 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 2