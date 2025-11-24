Canes Begin Season-Long Home Stretch On Wednesday

Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. NY Rangers

Start Time: 7 p.m. | Tickets | FanDuel Sports Network South + WRAL

The Canes and Rangers meet in an always-important divisional matchup. When the two teams squared off at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, Pyotr Kochetkov posted a 25-save shutout.

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Winnipeg

Start Time: 5 p.m. | Tickets | FanDuel Sports Network South

A Black Friday matinee puts the Canes and Jets head-to-head for the second time in a week. A third-period power-play goal from Andrei Svechnikov decided last Friday's thriller in Winnipeg.

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Calgary

Start Time: 5 p.m. | Tickets | FanDuel Sports Network South

Close out the holiday weekend as the Flames pay their lone visit of the season to North Carolina. It is also First Responders Night, presented by Celito.

Thursday, Dec. 4 vs. Toronto

Start Time: 7 p.m. | Tickets | FanDuel Sports Network South

The Canes stay busy after a rare three-day gap between games. The Leafs did not have U.S. Olympic team star Auston Matthews in their lineup when the two teams met north of the border last month, but one of the game's biggest talents could be available by the time his team treks south.

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Nashville

Start Time: 7 p.m. | Tickets | FanDuel Sports Network South

A back-to-back weekend set starts by bringing former Canes Brady Skjei, Michael Bunting, and Eric Haula back to town.

Sunday, Dec. 7 vs. San Jose

Start Time: 5 p.m. | Tickets | FanDuel Sports Network South

The 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration presented by Pepsi officially begins! From a pre-game Red Carpet Event, to special guests sounding the siren and more, it's a night you don't want to miss.

Monday, Dec. 8 - Alumni Game

Start Time: 7 p.m. | Info & Tickets

Your favorite former Canes are back in action in the annual Hurricanes Alumni Game presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar. Headlined by several members of the 2006 team, the Canes Alumni will battle the NC State Icepack at Lenovo Center. Additional experiences, including guest coaches and a Chuck-a-Puck contest, will be sold to benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 vs. Columbus

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. | Tickets | ESPN+/Hulu

The Stanley Cup® is back in Raleigh as the 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration continues! Before Tuesday's game, all fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with hockey's holy grail.

In addition to the free general public line, fans can purchase a Trophy Photo Pass ticket package (includes game ticket) below that will allow them faster access in the photo lines. Season Ticket Members will also have their own access to take photos with the trophy on Tuesday.