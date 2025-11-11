Legault Undergoes Surgery On Right Hand

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that defenseman Charles Alexis Legault had surgery on Monday to repair multiple torn extensor tendons on his right hand. The procedure was performed by Dr. Harrison Tuttle at Raleigh Orthopaedic. The team has placed Legault on injured reserve, and he is expected to miss three to four months.

Legault, 22, suffered a laceration from a skate blade during Sunday night’s game in Toronto. The Hurricanes would like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs medical staff for their swift and decisive assistance in the triage care following this injury.

Legault has appeared in eight games with the Hurricanes this season, earning two points (1g, 1a) and a plus-4 rating. The Laval, Que., native made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20, and netted his first NHL goal on Saturday night against Buffalo. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner has also played in two AHL games this season with Chicago, registering five penalty minutes. Legault completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.