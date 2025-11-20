Canes Partner With WRAL And FanDuel Sports Network For 'Hockey For The Holidays' Simulcasts

Nov. 26 and Dec. 27 games will simulcast across the Carolinas

By Canes PR
RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, Hurricanes Holdings CEO, today announced that the team has partnered with Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) and FanDuel Sports Network to simulcast two of the team’s game broadcasts. The Hurricanes’ game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, November 26 at 7 p.m. and the game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, December 27 at 7 p.m. will be available on both FanDuel Sports Network and WRAL.

“We’re thrilled to again partner with Capitol Broadcasting to allow fans to see our games over the air during the holiday season,” said Hurricanes Holdings CEO Brian Fork. “This initiative was extremely successful last year, and we are grateful to FanDuel Sports Network for their cooperation in helping us simulcast these games on both FanDuel Sports Network and on WRAL.”

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes and bring this special holiday hockey tradition to viewers across the Carolinas,” said Heather Gray, VP & General Manager of WRAL and FOX50. “Our viewers are passionate about the Hurricanes, and these broadcasts are a great way to celebrate the season with family, friends, and exciting live sports right at home.”

“The Hurricanes have a very loyal fanbase and we are excited for those fans not watching our network’s coverage to sample our telecasts and see the high level of Canes coverage we have for 72 games this season,” said Damon Phillips, Executive Vice President of Team Partnerships at FanDuel Sports Network.

FanDuel Sports Network, the local media rights holder for the Hurricanes, will produce the games and simulcast its feed on WRAL. In addition to WRAL, the games will air on the following stations in the Carolinas owned by Gray Media and Hearst Television:

Nov. 26 vs. New York Rangers
Dec. 27 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Charlotte, NC - WBTV 3.2
Charlotte, NC - WBTV 3.2
Greenville-New Bern, NC - WITN 7.2
Greenville-New Bern, NC - WITN 7.2
Columbia, SC - WPAM 18.1 and WIS 10.4
Columbia, SC - WPAM 18.1 and WIS 10.4
Wilmington, NC - WILM 10.1
Wilmington, NC - WILM 10.1
Charleston, SC - WZCH 35.3 and WCSC 5
Charleston, SC - WZCH 35.3 and WCSC 5
Greenville and Spartanburg, SC - WHNS 21.2
Greenville and Spartanburg, SC - WHNS 21.2
Myrtle Beach, SC - WMBF 32.3
Myrtle Beach, SC - WMBF 32.3

FanDuel Sports Network is available throughout the entire Hurricanes’ broadcast territory, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia on Cox, DIRECTV (satellite and streaming), Fubo, Mediacom, Spectrum, U-verse and Xfinity. Viewers can subscribe directly to the network at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com or in the FanDuel Sports Network app with a Season Pass, monthly or annual subscription. The network is also available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video at Amazon.com/FDSN.

About WRAL-TV’s Parent Company:
Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a diversified communications company that owns and/or operates WRAL-TV, WRAL Digital, WRAZ-TV, WRAL-FM, WCMC-FM, and other media properties across North Carolina. CBC also owns The Durham Bulls Baseball Club, Bull City Hospitality, and the American Underground startup hub in Durham, NC, among other ventures.

About FanDuel Sports Network:
FanDuel Sports Network is a fan-first local sports media platform owned by Main Street Sports Group. FanDuel Sports Network South and Southeast are the local destinations for the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Predators. Together, the two networks present more live, local sports programming than any other networks in the market, serving fans in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. For more information and content, visit www.fanduelsportsnetwork.com.

