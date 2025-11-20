Canes Partner With WRAL And FanDuel Sports Network For 'Hockey For The Holidays' Simulcasts

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, Hurricanes Holdings CEO, today announced that the team has partnered with Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) and FanDuel Sports Network to simulcast two of the team’s game broadcasts. The Hurricanes’ game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, November 26 at 7 p.m. and the game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, December 27 at 7 p.m. will be available on both FanDuel Sports Network and WRAL.

“We’re thrilled to again partner with Capitol Broadcasting to allow fans to see our games over the air during the holiday season,” said Hurricanes Holdings CEO Brian Fork. “This initiative was extremely successful last year, and we are grateful to FanDuel Sports Network for their cooperation in helping us simulcast these games on both FanDuel Sports Network and on WRAL.”

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes and bring this special holiday hockey tradition to viewers across the Carolinas,” said Heather Gray, VP & General Manager of WRAL and FOX50. “Our viewers are passionate about the Hurricanes, and these broadcasts are a great way to celebrate the season with family, friends, and exciting live sports right at home.”

“The Hurricanes have a very loyal fanbase and we are excited for those fans not watching our network’s coverage to sample our telecasts and see the high level of Canes coverage we have for 72 games this season,” said Damon Phillips, Executive Vice President of Team Partnerships at FanDuel Sports Network.

FanDuel Sports Network, the local media rights holder for the Hurricanes, will produce the games and simulcast its feed on WRAL. In addition to WRAL, the games will air on the following stations in the Carolinas owned by Gray Media and Hearst Television: