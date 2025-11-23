Recap: 'Flat' Canes Fall In Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes closed out a four-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Sunday.
In a first period marred by penalties, each side traded power-play goals en route to a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes. Alex Tuch opened the scoring at 5:51, but Shayne Gostisbehere had an answer for Carolina just under 10 minutes later, taking advantage of a rebound and a wide-open net as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was preoccupied with traffic at the side of the net.
After the special teams show, however, two even-strength goals in the second period gave the Sabres substantial separation in the tight-checking tilt. A more Hurricanes-like showing ensued in the third - Carolina outshot Buffalo 13-4 and controlled play in the offensive zone for the majority of the frame - but the visitors couldn't find the goal they needed to spark a comeback, and a late empty-netter sealed Buffalo's victory.
Frederik Andersen finished with 17 saves on 20 shots in his 12th appearance of the season.