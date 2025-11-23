Recap: 'Flat' Canes Fall In Buffalo

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after the contest...

"I'll try to keep it PG here... not very good. It was one of those afternoons where you could feel right from the start that we were just flat. We've got guys, who, and no excuses, it's part of the schedule of a long road trip, are fighting the flu bug a little bit here. The energy was just so dead, and we played like it."

Shayne Gostisbehere expressing similar thoughts...

"It's tough when you come out a little flat and give them some goals. It was a pretty rough second (period) for us, but we came out for the third to give it a push. It was kind of a wasted effort in the sense that we need to do that from the start, not just in the third. (We've got to) stop putting ourselves in a hole and giving them some easy ones... Not the best ending (to the road trip). We obviously want to have our best every night and obviously we didn't have it. It kind of felt like we were just trying to get home. Roddy's been saying that it was kind of a wasted effort in our sense. We might as well show up if we're going to be there. It's a hard league and they're playing good hockey over there."

Rod Brind'Amour on finally putting a bow on the week-long road trip...

"Today was what was ahead of us, and we didn't answer the bell, so that's frustrating. But yeah, we did play some good hockey on this trip, for sure. Now, we've got to regroup."