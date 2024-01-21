Preview: January 21 vs. Minnesota

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes have earned at least a point in 15 out of their last 17 games, and now they'll look to make that 16-for-18 as they take on the Minnesota Wild.

When: Sunday, January 21

Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 25-14-5 (55 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, January 19

Wild Record: 19-21-5 (43 Points, 7th, Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 6-4 Win over the Florida Panthers on Friday, January 19