Preview: January 21 vs. Minnesota

Canes conclude a six-game home stretch with NASCAR Day

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes have earned at least a point in 15 out of their last 17 games, and now they'll look to make that 16-for-18 as they take on the Minnesota Wild.

When: Sunday, January 21

Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 25-14-5 (55 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, January 19

Wild Record: 19-21-5 (43 Points, 7th, Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 6-4 Win over the Florida Panthers on Friday, January 19

Last Time Out

  • The Canes held the Detroit Red Wings to just 12 shots on goal on Friday, eventually taking a 4-2 result. Tight hockey throughout, both teams converted on their lone power play chance, with Carolina's coming as the game-winner via Andrei Svechnikov. Svechnikov was one of four plays to record multiple points in the affair for the home team, joined by Sebastian Aho, Michael Bunting, and Martin Necas.

Neci's Back

  • The biggest individual storyline from Friday's win was Necas' return to the lineup after missing five games due to an upper-body injury. #88 hasn't looked quite the same as the version of himself that led Carolina in scoring thus far this season, but in the team's most recent game, he did. A superb individual effort landed him back on the score sheet, scoring in the second period and registering a game-high six shots on goal.

Aho's Still Hot

  • Friday’s contest marked Aho’s team-high 14th multi-point game of the season, and he has now posted 132 multi-point games in his NHL/Hurricanes career, tied with Kevin Dineen (1984-91, 1995-99) for the third-most in franchise history.

The Marty Party Rolls Along

  • For the first time in his 603 NHL game career, Jordan Martinook has scored in four consecutive games. The longest streak by any skater on the team this season, he has already matched his regular-season goal total from all of 2023, and his five goals have tied for his most in any calendar month during his NHL career, matching his total from December 2022.

In Net

  • It wasn't the toughest night of his career thus far, but Antti Raanta did his part on Friday against Detroit. Stopping 10 out of 12, Raanta picked up his 10th win of the season. Since the holiday break, the veteran is 4-1-1. It feels most likely that the team will go back to Raanta, but if it's not, it could be the newly added Spencer Martin. Claimed off waivers Friday afternoon from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the addition of the netminder with 51 games of NHL experience allowed the team to reassign rookie Yaniv Perets back to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. Pyotr Kochetkov made a step forward in his recovery from his concussion on Saturday, participating in half of the team's practice, but given that he was not a full participant, it would be a surprise if he were an option.

On The Other Side

  • Since making the coaching move from Dean Evason to John Hynes on November 28, the Wild are 14-11-1.  Forward Kirill Kaprizov leads the way with 39 points in 38 games, but the penalty kill is an area where they have struggled.  Killing off just 72.1% of tries this season, only the San Jose Sharks (71.4%) have had less success.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after being hit on January 11. He took part in about half of Saturday's practice, another step forward in his recovery. There is no timetable for his return at the moment, but things appear to be trending in the right direction.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday at Invisalign Arena. They'll then practice and travel to Boston on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Bruins.

News Feed

Necas Returns, Scores In Victory Over Red Wings

Projected Lineup: January 19 vs. Detroit

Martin Adds Depth To Canes' Crease

Canes Claim Spencer Martin On Waivers

Preview: January 19 vs. Detroit

Martinook Playing An Important Role As "Ring Leader" In Canes Locker Room

Canes' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped By Los Angeles

Projected Lineup: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

Preview: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

Hall of Fame Mailbag: Justin Williams

Pesce, Raanta Lead Canes To Important Overtime Win

Projected Lineup: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol

Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks

Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim

