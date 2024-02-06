Preview: February 6 vs. Vancouver

Canes host the best in the West as they begin their post All-Star schedule

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin the "second half" of their regular season on Tuesday as they host the Vancouver Canucks at PNC Arena.

When: Tuesday, February 6

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 28-15-5 (61 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, January 27

Canucks Record: 33-11-5 (71 Points, 1st, Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, January 27

Last Time Out

  • The Carolina Hurricanes went into the All-Star break winners of three straight, thanks to a late game-winner from Dmitry Orlov on Saturday, January 27. Despite outshooting Arizona 39-11, including just three shots for Arizona over the last 40 minutes, the game was tied at 1-1 inside the final minute of regulation. Then, the Canes defender secured the victory.

Scorching Special Teams

  • A large part of why the Canes rolled into the All-Star break with at least one point in 18 of their last 21 games was their superb play on special teams. Since December 12, the man advantage is a league-best 37.7%, including at least one goal in 12 of their last 15 games.
  • Since that same December 12, the penalty kill is also the best in the league, killing off 90.9% of infractions.

Necas' Pre-Break Run

  • Forward Martin Necas was one of the hottest players on the Canes before the All-Star break, scoring in four of the team's last five games.  After a rocky start to the season, #88 has started to look more like the edition of himself that led the team in scoring during the 2022-23 campaign (71 points).

Come Ready To Play

  • Returning to action after a 10-day gap between games, the Canes will have to be ready from the opening puck drop.  Vancouver has a league-leading 26 wins when scoring first.  The Canucks' 92 goals on the road also lead all NHL clubs.

In Net

  • The Canes will have three options in net for tonight's game. Pyotr Kochetkov was activated off of injured reserve just before the break after missing over two weeks with a concussion. Spencer Martin looked good in his team debut on January 24 against the Boston Bruins and Antti Raanta has won three of his last four games.

On The Other Side

  • Rick Tocchet has led Vancouver to the best record in the Western Conference thus far this season. They can seemingly do it all. They can score, as their 186 goals rank second in the NHL, and they can keep the puck out of their own net, allowing just 125 goals (4th, NHL). Featuring three of the league's top ten scorers, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes have all been fantastic. Behind it all, Thatcher Demko's .920 save percentage ranks third among all goalies who have played at least 30 games.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury on January 19 in the team's win over Detroit. He skated in both Sunday and Monday's practice but in a yellow no-contact sweater. Rod Brind'Amour said on February 4 that he is day-to-day.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and then return to action against another powerhouse on Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche.

