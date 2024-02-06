Preview: February 6 vs. Vancouver

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin the "second half" of their regular season on Tuesday as they host the Vancouver Canucks at PNC Arena.

When: Tuesday, February 6

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 28-15-5 (61 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, January 27

Canucks Record: 33-11-5 (71 Points, 1st, Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, January 27