Preview: April 16 at Columbus

Canes to close out their regular season with a date against the Islanders in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs already locked up

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to close out their regular season schedule with a sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

When: Tuesday, April 16

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -295

Canes Record: 52-22-7 (111 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, April 14

Blue Jackets Record: 26-43-12 (64 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 6-4 Loss to the Predators on Saturday, April 13

Previous Meetings This Season

  • Sunday, November 26: Andrei Svechnikov's first goal of the season serves as the game-winner in a 3-2 victory for Carolina.
  • Thursday, February 29: Spencer Martin backstops the Canes to a 4-2 win over his former club.
  • Sunday, April 7: Frederik Andersen records a 23-save shutout in a 3-0 shutout for Carolina.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes did not have their best effort on Sunday in Chicago, but thanks to two third period power play goals from Seth Jarvis, they found a way to win.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov only had to make 14 saves, however, it was good enough for a fourth consecutive victory in net.

Jake's Streak

  • Carolina forward Jake Guentzel added an assist on Sunday, extending his point streak to eight games.
  • The longest by any Canes skater this season, #59 now has 25 points in 17 games since joining the team.
  • 25 points during that time rank eighth among all NHL skaters.

Here Come The Kids?

  • With their Round 1 matchup against the New York Islanders already set, some have been wondering if new signees Bradly Nadeau and Jackson Blake will make their NHL debut in this contest.
  • Between Friday in St. Louis and Sunday in Chicago, Rod Brind'Amour and the Canes have allowed five lineup regulars to get a night off, and perhaps that trend will continue this evening.
  • Blake was an All-American and a Hobey Baker Finalist at North Dakota this season, finishing tied for fourth among all NCAA skaters with his 60 points.
  • Nadeau was named a member of the Hockey East All-Rookie Team, posting 46 points in 37 games at Maine.  Both signed entry-level contracts within the last 10 days.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Kochetkov having played on Sunday, normally, that would indicate that Andersen would get the nod this evening.
  • However, with the Canes now locked into playing the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and several lineup regulars getting a night off lately, it's fair to wonder if the Canes turn to Spencer Martin this evening.
  • Martin stepped up in a major way when the team needed goaltending help in January and February, going 4-0-1 in five appearances.
  • He's backed up a plethora of times since Andersen returned but has yet to see game action since February 29. The team he played that night? The Columbus Blue Jackets, the same team who waved Martin earlier this season.

On The Other Side

  • After having to make a coaching change even before the season began, and dismissing now-former General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen mid-season, the Blue Jackets have finally reached their 82nd and final game of the season.
  • The end of the road comes with some excitement though, as Blue Jackets 2023 second round pick Gavin Brindley signed his entry-level contract yesterday and will make his debut in this contest.
  • The Michigan star joins a squad that's had trouble playing from behind, winning just out of 37 games when the opposition scores first.
  • Through seven games in April, they've allowed an average of 39.6 shots per game, the most among all 32 NHL teams.

Injury Updates

  • Brady Skjei (maintenance) did not play on Sunday in Chicago.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh post-game.  They are scheduled to be off on Wednesday but will then practice on Thursday and Friday as they await word on their Round 1 Playoff schedule.

