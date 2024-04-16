Preview: April 16 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to close out their regular season schedule with a sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

-

When: Tuesday, April 16

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -295

-

Canes Record: 52-22-7 (111 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, April 14

-

Blue Jackets Record: 26-43-12 (64 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 6-4 Loss to the Predators on Saturday, April 13