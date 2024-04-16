Preview: April 16 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to close out their regular season schedule with a sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
-
When: Tuesday, April 16
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -295
-
Canes Record: 52-22-7 (111 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, April 14
-
Blue Jackets Record: 26-43-12 (64 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)
Blue Jackets Last Game: 6-4 Loss to the Predators on Saturday, April 13