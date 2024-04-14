Preview: April 14 at Chicago

Canes set to skate in their penultimate regular season game

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

CHICAGO - The Carolina Hurricanes go for a fifth win in a row on Sunday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

When: Sunday, April 14

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 51-22-7 (109 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday, April 12

Blackhawks Record: 23-51-5 (51 Points, 8th, Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday, April 12

Previous Meetings This Season

  • February 19: The Canes used six different goal-scorers to take a 6-3 win from the Hawks in Raleigh.

Last Time Out

  • Despite resting a few of their top dogs on Friday in St. Louis, the Canes found a way to come away with a 5-2 victory.
  • Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to seven games in the win and he now has 24 points in 16 games since joining the team.
  • Defenseman Scott Morrow made his NHL debut, playing 13:35 and recording three shots.
  • In net, Frederik Andersen stopped 30 out of 32 to improve to 9-1 since returning in early March.

Just Fine Away From Home

  • Including tonight, the Canes have two road games left to close out the regular season.
  • They have earned a point in 13 of their last 14 games away from home.
  • They have also posted an 18-2-3 record in their last 23 road contests, leading the NHL in points percentage (.848), power-play percentage (37.3%), penalty-kill percentage (88.7%) and goals against per game (2.00) on the road over that span.
  • Chicago also has a league-low seven wins on home ice this season.

Could Be A Different Lineup Again Tonight

  • Friday night in St. Louis the Canes elected to give a few of their lineup regulars a maintenance night, allowing them to heal nagging injuries.
  • Jalen Chatfield, Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen, and Jordan Staal did not play, but they were all participants in Saturday's practice.
  • At Saturday's practice, there were a handful of players missing, including Sebastian Aho, Brent Burns, Jake Guentzel, and Seth Jarvis.
  • When Rod Brind'Amour was asked following skate if a few mainstays would get a night off on Sunday, he replied, "Anything is possible."

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Andersen having played on Sunday, it feels likely that Kochetkov will get the nod this evening.
  • Kochetkov has won his last three starts, allowing just three total goals in wins over Montreal, Washington and Boston.
  • The 24-year-old has a .924 save percentage (SV%) since December 12, leading all Eastern Conference netminders (min. 20 games played).

On The Other Side

  • Mercifully, the season is almost at its end for Chicago.
  • Connor Bedard has been a bright spot in an otherwise expectedly tough year, but the team is set to have a lottery pick once again in this summer's draft.
  • The 18-year-old leads the team in scoring with 60 points in 65 games, but only one other player has more than 40 points on the team.
  • Both their power play (16.5% - 28th) and penalty kill (76.7% - 26th) have struggled all season and the team has a league-worst goal differential in both the first (-40) and second (-39) periods.

Injury Updates

  • Jalen Chatfield, Brett Pesce, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen (maintenance) did not play on Friday, but did practice on Saturday.
  • Sebastian Aho, Brent Burns, Jake Guentzel, and Seth Jarvis (maintenance) did not practice on Saturday.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Columbus post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Monday before playing their 82nd and final regular season game on Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.

