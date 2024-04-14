Preview: April 14 at Chicago

CHICAGO - The Carolina Hurricanes go for a fifth win in a row on Sunday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

When: Sunday, April 14

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -385

Canes Record: 51-22-7 (109 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday, April 12

Blackhawks Record: 23-51-5 (51 Points, 8th, Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday, April 12