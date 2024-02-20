Canes Use Six Different Goal-Scorers To Beat Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a third win in a row on Monday, beating the Chicago Blackhawks by a score of 6-3.
Got On 'Em Early...
Returning home after a three-game road trip last week, the Canes were looking to keep their winning ways going following a weekend sweep of Arizona and Vegas.
Beginning a stretch of three consecutive contests at PNC Arena, Rod Brind'Amour's group was largely on it from the get-go this evening.
Although they found themselves having to kill off 1:41 of a two-man advantage inside the opening five minutes, when Carolina got through that successfully, they took control from there.
Peppering former Hurricane Petr Mrazek in net from Chicago with nine shots in the opening 9:37, they'd get their first goal of the evening 11:45 in via Michael Bunting.
The second goal in three games for #58, Martin Necas made it happen with a crafty setup from below the goal line.
Three-Goal Second...
Bunting's 13th tally of the year had Carolina in a good spot to start the second period, and the fact that they'd held Chicago to just three even-strength shots didn't hurt either.
Looking to translate their dominance to the scoreboard, they'd then do so with three goals in the opening 11 minutes of the second period.
Necas, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Sebastian Aho all added insurance putting the Canes comfortably in front.
For Necas, he picked up his ninth point in his last six games after a slick solo effort in-tight.
Kotkaneimi's first tally since December 19 made it a 3-0 score and Aho followed just 2:20 later by becoming the first player on the team this season to reach 20 goals.
The lone blemish on the period was that Spencer Martin, who was making a second consecutive start for the group, had one get by him in the final stages of the stanza.
A Win Is A Win...
4-1 going to the third, the Canes seemingly had things in the bag, but they didn't quite reach the final horn how they'd hoped.
After Brent Burns extended the advantage to 5-1 with an early power play goal, things kind of went sideways.
Chicago capitalized on a pair of penalties to Carolina, quickly cutting their deficit in half.
With rookie phenom Connor Bedard factoring in on all three goals for his team tonight, things got a hit hairy for the final 10:52, but eventually, Jordan Martinook closed out the scoring with an empty net goal.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour following the victory...
"Tonight was really good because for two periods I thought we played really well. I was worried about how we were going to start just with the long travel and everything. I thought we did a really nice job."
Spencer Martin after earning a win in his first game on home ice...
"It's a great feeling but I feel like I still have a lot to prove. I'm just really enjoying playing with these guys. We'll keep it going."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to be off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday before returning to game action on Thursday against the Panthers.
