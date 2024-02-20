Canes Use Six Different Goal-Scorers To Beat Chicago

Got On 'Em Early...

Returning home after a three-game road trip last week, the Canes were looking to keep their winning ways going following a weekend sweep of Arizona and Vegas.

Beginning a stretch of three consecutive contests at PNC Arena, Rod Brind'Amour's group was largely on it from the get-go this evening.

Although they found themselves having to kill off 1:41 of a two-man advantage inside the opening five minutes, when Carolina got through that successfully, they took control from there.

Peppering former Hurricane Petr Mrazek in net from Chicago with nine shots in the opening 9:37, they'd get their first goal of the evening 11:45 in via Michael Bunting.

The second goal in three games for #58, Martin Necas made it happen with a crafty setup from below the goal line.