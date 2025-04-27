Recap: Svechnikov's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Game 4 Victory

Carolina takes 3-1 series lead, can advance with win at home on Tuesday

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - A three-goal performance from Andrei Svechnikov guided the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

After conceding first in each of the last two games, the Hurricanes opened Game 4 on the front foot with a goal just 52 seconds into the contest, courtesy of Svechnikov's seeing-eye shot from the right circle.

Continuing their solid first-period play, Carolina made it 2-0 just before the midway point on a sterling solo effort by Jaccob Slavin, who stripped Stefan Noesen of the puck at the blue line before making his way down the boards and whistling a wrister past the ear of Jacob Markstrom.

Carolina kept the momentum trending in their direction to start the second period, as Svechnikov's second goal of the afternoon gave his team a three-goal advantage. However, the game took a complete 180-degree turn after that.

New Jersey countered Svechnikov's tally just 2:03 later, and 1:34 after that, Frederik Andersen was run into by Timo Meier, forcing him out of the game. With Pyotr Kochetkov entering in relief, the Devils didn't need long to get one by him, sending the contest to the third with a 3-2 score.

Although things got hairy in the middle 40, the Hurricanes put the clamps on the contest in the third. A Brent Burns insurance marker at 14:14 gave the visitors a cushion, and at 16:43, Svechnikov completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal.

Kochetkov finished with 14 saves on 15 shots in a relief appearance, following up Andersen's 6-for-7 showing to start the game.

Stats & Standouts

  • Andrei Svechnikov found twine just 52 seconds into Game 4, scoring the fourth-fastest goal in franchise playoff history. Scoring thrice for the hat trick, the 25-year-old is now tied for the league lead in goals (4) during the 2025 playoffs.
  • Svechnikov is the only player in franchise history with a playoff hat trick, having now done so twice in his career. He is the fifth player in NHL history to record the first two playoff hat tricks in a franchise's history, joining Wayne Gretzky (EDM), Daniel Alfredsson (OTT), Doug Bentley (CHI) and Paul Reinhart (CGY). His four multi-goal playoff performances are tied with Sebastian Aho and Kevin Dineen for the most in franchise history.
  • Jaccob Slavin potted his eighth career postseason tally, passing Dave Babych for the most playoff goals by a defenseman in franchise history. Slavin also leads all Hurricanes/Whalers blueliners in career playoff assists (30) and points (38).
  • Sebastian Aho put up two assists for his second consecutive game with two or more points. The Canes' alternate captain has found the scoresheet in three of four games this series and leads the team with five points (1G, 4A) this postseason.
  • Jackson Blake notched his first career multi-point performance in the playoffs with a pair of assists in Game 4. The rookie now has three points through his first four career postseason outings.
  • Brent Burns posted a goal and an assist for his first multi-point playoff showing since the 2023 postseason, when he recorded three such performances.
  • The Hurricanes struck on the power play for the third game this series and were once again perfect on the penalty kill (2-for-2). Carolina is the only playoff team that has not yet conceded a power-play goal.
  • Mark Jankowski drew into the Game 4 lineup in place of Jack Roslovic, making his playoff debut for the Canes and logging his 17th career postseason appearance. He skated 13:26, recording 2 shots, one block and one hit.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his overall thoughts on the Canes' win in Game 4...

“The start obviously was good. That’s the key to the game, if you get ahead of it, it’s a lot easier to play your game. I thought we were good all game. They had their little push when they got that second goal there, but overall, I thought we were just solid. The key is getting that 2-0 lead and then actually making it three. It’s hard to come back from [that] in this league."

Andrei Svechnikov when asked about his big night and how much he enjoys the game within the game with Jacob Markstrom...

“It was a hard season for me, but right now, the playoff time is my time. I love this time of year. I love playing a physical game. I’m just trying to do everything that’s going to help my team win these games. Obviously, you mentioned Markstrom, I love those moments. I love every second of that. I love those little dirty moments and playing physical."

Rod Brind'Amour on Andrei Svechnikov's Game 4 performance...

“We’ve talked about this for a long time - your best players have to be your best players. They have to be, at this time of year, noticeable, but they also have to actually be on the scoresheet. Obviously, he’s on the scoresheet, so that’s huge, but I think he had five or six shots. He was around it, and if we want to be successful, we’ve got to get those contributions.”

Jaccob Slavin touching on the importance of a big game like that from #37...

"It's awesome. He's a huge part of our team. He can control the game out there with his skill, his presence, his physicality, his overall game and so on. It just makes us that much better of a team. It's huge for him and hopefully he just keeps doing that."

Jordan Staal on the team keeping its cool after the incident between Frederik Andersen and Timo Meier...

“Didn’t love the call, obviously. Losing your starting goalie is never a good feeling. But we’ve been caught up in refs in the past and it got the better of us. It’s a fast game, there are calls to be made, but you’ve got to keep playing, though. I thought our guys kind of kept moving forward and stuck with the game plan, and we found a way to grind one out.”

Pyotr Kochetkov on bouncing back after Meier's goal cut Carolina's lead to one...

“It was a tough moment for me. When he scored, I said ‘that’s my goal’ and I tried just to focus on the next shot. I had not much conditioning (warmup) - I don’t know how many games I didn’t play in, maybe 10 days, but I just need a little bit to feel the puck and after I had a couple of shots, the game came to me.”

Jordan Staal on the team's confidence in Pyotr Kochetkov...

“Kooch is a capable goalie. He’s been really good for us, and [this was] a big win for him and, I’m sure, his confidence. I think he played the most out of our goalies this year, and he’s been really good. He kept us moving forward [earlier in the season], and tonight was no different. The boys will be comfortable with either goalie; we’d love to have Freddie back as soon as we can, but Kooch did a good job stepping in.”

Jordan Staal on how it feels to be going home with a chance to advance on Tuesday...

“It’s a good feeling, obviously. You want to be in our position. You want to be going home and take it to them in front of our fans. It’s always a fun building to play in, and I know the fans will be ready. We’re happy with where we’re at now, but the last one’s always the hardest. Always, no matter what. We know we’ve got a huge, huge game ahead of us and we’ve got to give it all we have to end it.”

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice in Raleigh on Monday before returning to game action at Lenovo Center for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 29 | Round 1, Game 5 vs. New Jersey | 7:30 p.m. | Tickets | Parking

