Canes Sign Khazheyev To Entry-Level Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev to a three-year, entry-level contract. Khazheyev will receive $775,000 at the NHL level from 2024-25 to 2026-27, and he will receive $82,500 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for all three seasons. The deal will also include signing bonuses worth $210,000.

“Ruslan is a big goaltender who moves extremely well for his size and has good instincts in the crease,” said Waddell. “He has had a strong junior career in Russia, and we’re excited to see him transition to the pro level in North America.”

Khazheyev, 19, made 28 appearances this season for Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk of the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, earning a 16-5-2 record, 2.19 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6’4”, 201-pound netminder also made his debut with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia’s second-highest professional league, posting a 1-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. Khazheyev has played parts of three seasons (2021-24) with Belye Medvedi, earning a 27-16-10 record, 2.34 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 61 MHL games. He also registered a 5-7 record, 2.48 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 12 MHL playoff games this season to help Belye Medvedi advance to the league semifinals, and he has now posted a 7-10 record, 2.44 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout in 17 career MHL postseason appearances. The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native was selected by Carolina in the fifth round, 158th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.