Canes Sign Khazheyev To Entry-Level Contract

Goaltender was selected by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft

2568x1444_Khazheyev
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev to a three-year, entry-level contract. Khazheyev will receive $775,000 at the NHL level from 2024-25 to 2026-27, and he will receive $82,500 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for all three seasons. The deal will also include signing bonuses worth $210,000.

“Ruslan is a big goaltender who moves extremely well for his size and has good instincts in the crease,” said Waddell. “He has had a strong junior career in Russia, and we’re excited to see him transition to the pro level in North America.”

Khazheyev, 19, made 28 appearances this season for Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk of the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, earning a 16-5-2 record, 2.19 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6’4”, 201-pound netminder also made his debut with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia’s second-highest professional league, posting a 1-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. Khazheyev has played parts of three seasons (2021-24) with Belye Medvedi, earning a 27-16-10 record, 2.34 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 61 MHL games. He also registered a 5-7 record, 2.48 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 12 MHL playoff games this season to help Belye Medvedi advance to the league semifinals, and he has now posted a 7-10 record, 2.44 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout in 17 career MHL postseason appearances. The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native was selected by Carolina in the fifth round, 158th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Worth A Click

Playoff Notebook: Fast Expected To Miss The Rest of the Postseason

Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign

Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Listen: The Storm Report - Jackson Blake

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Must-See: Svechnikov's Third Career Lacrosse Goal

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

News Feed

Canes To Face Rangers In Round 2

Recap: Canes Eliminate Islanders With Game 5 Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NYI

Playoff Notebook: Another Chance To Close Out Round 1

Recap: Islanders Extend Series With 2OT Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

Canes Recall Suzuki From Springfield

Playoff Notebook: Fast Expected To Miss Remainder of the Postseason

Recap: Andersen Shines Again In Game 3 Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

Canes Recall Seeley From Chicago

Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at NYI

Playoff Notebook: Pesce 'Likely Out' For The Rest of Round 1

Canes Recall Coghlan, Comtois and Raanta

Playoff Notebook: Looking Further Into The Game 2 Chaos

Recap: Canes Pull Off Late Comeback, Take Game 2 Win