Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at NJD

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes will not have any changes to their lineup as they take on the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday.

Rod Brind'Amour shared the news pre-game and confirmed that Frederik Andersen will start a fourth consecutive contest. "He gave us the 'I want the net' and that's all you need to hear," the head coach said when he fielded questions from reporters at Prudential Center.

Andersen has been solid for the Canes thus far in the series, allowing just one goal in each of the first two games. Although he suffered the loss in double overtime in Game 3, he made 34 saves and received a plethora of credit for keeping his team in the game to that point.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Roslovic - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Tyson Jost

Alexander Nikishin

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Burns