Hall of Fame Mailbag: Justin Williams

Curious what type of work you have done with shadowing General Manger Don Waddell? Do you see yourself in management one day or player liaison type role (which you seem to do already)? - @CarrieCronin1

Currently, my role is a little bit of everything.

I do some development with [2023 first-round draft pick] Bradly Nadeau and I'll advise Don or Tom if they have any questions. If they want advice from me, opinions on players, that sort of stuff, I'm always happy to help.

I'm somewhat of a liaison between players and management as well, which helps from an internal standpoint.

What sort of stuff do you work on with Nadeau?

I watch all of his games and we'll have a Zoom session once per week to go over his games. I'll share things I think he could have done better, point out things he did well, and just try and get him ready for the next level.

He's having a great year.

How weird was the transition from the NHL to retiring? - @rachelsyd_ / @thefancakes

It's definitely an adjustment, but the more comfortable you can get with moving on to the next stage of your life, or the next stage in the evolution of a retired hockey player, the better off you're going to be.

I feel like I've been able to navigate it fine because of the way I left playing the game. I have no regrets or anything like that.

I'm always going to miss playing the game, I'm going to miss it when I'm 70 years old. Missing it isn't a huge thing that you have to get over, but being involved with the guys and being around the dressing room is something I'll always be involved with. These guys are always trying to get better.