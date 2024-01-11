Slavin's Fight For Freedom

RALEIGH, NC. - January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

It is an important day for Jaccob Slavin and his family.

In November, the Canes defenseman and his wife Kylie announced the launch of a partnership with the International Justice Mission (IJM) to combat the crimes of labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and the online sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines.

Aiming to raise $1M through their "Fight For Freedom" campaign in the form of a matching grant, the Slavins have created a season-long effort and will contribute up to $500,000 personally.

"We learned about IJM over the summertime and what they're fighting against in human trafficking and labor trafficking. As soon as we heard about them, we asked ourselves what we could do to use our platform in a bigger way than we have," Jaccob shared.

Learning about the IJM and their approach at a conference for professional Christian athletes, the Slavins felt compelled to take action.

"My wife has always had a heart toward helping women and children who have unfortunately been involved in human trafficking. When we heard about IJM and found out what they needed help with, our hearts were in unity," #74 continued.