News Feed

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families
Bucket List: When and Why?

Bucket List: When and Why?
UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

UNC Hockey To Wear Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup
Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins
Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers

More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers
Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia
Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia
Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov
Whalers Night: In White!

Whalers Night: In White!
Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa
Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning

Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers

Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers
Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida

Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

Veteran netminder returns to his family after two weeks with the team

11.20.23 Halak
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Monday's Carolina Hurricanes practice was two goalies lighter than usual, with Antti Raanta and Equipment Manager Jorge Alves being the only two defending nets for the skate.

Pyotr Kochetkov was given an extra day off the ice with the team not back in game action until Wednesday, but Jaroslav Halak's locker was cleaned out and his tenure with the team has come to a close, Rod Brind'Amour told reporters.

"[The decision to end the agreement] was more on his side. It was a mutual kind of thing," the head coach said in an understanding way following practice. "That's a tough spot to be for him. I think he realized that it's tough at the end of the road to make those decisions when you've got a family and everything."

A 17-season NHL veteran, Halak came to Raleigh on a free agent tryout two weeks ago following the unfortunate news of a blood clotting issue sidelining Frederik Andersen.

The 38-year-old served as the team's third goalie at practices and during morning skates during his stint, providing the team with a third league-ready goaltender should something have happened to Kochetkov or Raanta.

Brind'Amour was asked if he felt that the team needed another third goaltender with Andersen out indefinitely, but the head coach gave a vote of support to rookie Yaniv Perets, who was signed as a free agent after winning an NCAA National Championship with Quinnipiac University this spring.

"We have three goalies in the organization at the moment, so until it becomes an issue, it's not an issue," Brind'Amour continued. "And yeah, I would be comfortable [with Perets], no problem."

Perets, 23, has played eight games this season with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

The Canes host Edmonton on Wednesday, Tampa Bay on Friday, and Columbus on Sunday at PNC Arena.

Charitable "Tickets For Turkeys", starting as low as $27, remain available now here.

Worth A Click

The Storm Report: Teuvo Teravainen... Kind Of

UNC Hockey Debuts Canes-Inspired Alternate Sweaters

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Whalers Night: In White!

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets