Mailbag #66: Justin Robidas

Who was your favorite hockey player growing up and why?

Probably Sidney Crosby. I remember my dad (long-time NHLer, Stephane) got to go to the NHL All-Star Game one year and I got to meet him. He gave me a stick and I thought that was pretty cool. He's been someone that I've looked up to my whole career.

What was your favorite part of junior hockey?

I played most of it in Val d'Or, which is a small city. Everyone was close to everyone. I really liked how all of our teammates had good friendships, so I would say that that was one of my best parts.

You won a Memorial Cup this spring. How much did that boost your confidence as a player?

A lot. When I was 17, we lost in the QMJHL Finals, so it was nice to get that one back. When you're younger, you always look forward to being able to play in those tournaments, so it was nice to not only be able to participate but win it.