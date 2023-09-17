ESTERO, FL. - After scoring in both of the Canes' first two games in the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase, forward Justin Robidas joined us to answer a few questions.
Mailbag #66: Justin Robidas
Learning more about the Canes' Memorial Cup-winning prospect
Who was your favorite hockey player growing up and why?
Probably Sidney Crosby. I remember my dad (long-time NHLer, Stephane) got to go to the NHL All-Star Game one year and I got to meet him. He gave me a stick and I thought that was pretty cool. He's been someone that I've looked up to my whole career.
What was your favorite part of junior hockey?
I played most of it in Val d'Or, which is a small city. Everyone was close to everyone. I really liked how all of our teammates had good friendships, so I would say that that was one of my best parts.
You won a Memorial Cup this spring. How much did that boost your confidence as a player?
A lot. When I was 17, we lost in the QMJHL Finals, so it was nice to get that one back. When you're younger, you always look forward to being able to play in those tournaments, so it was nice to not only be able to participate but win it.
You played in the Prospect Showcase last year. What did you learn from that experience that's helping you this time around?
I learned that you need to play fast. This summer I really wanted to get stronger and get faster. It's a high-paced game and it's fun. It's kind of a scramble with the systems [because everyone is only here for a short time], but you have to play hard.
From the day you were drafted in 2021 until now, how have you grown as a person and a player?
I've grown a lot. This is my third camp. I've learned from a lot of the NHL guys and I've also gotten to learn from some of the rookies as well. It's been nice. The coaching staff and the organization as a whole have been first class and it's been really fun to be a part of it, learning along the way.
Who is one fellow Canes prospect you've developed a relationship with over the year?
Probably Bryce Montgomery. We were drafted the same year and we've followed each other's careers all the way through this point. We keep in contact during the year, which is nice.
As you prepare to begin your professional career, what are you expecting from that transition? Or what are you maybe most looking forward to about it?
Right now I'm not looking too far ahead. We'll see what happens after camp. Right now I just want to have fun with it and continue doing my best to get better every day.
If you weren't playing hockey, what would you be doing with your life?
Growing up I took a lot of tennis lessons, so maybe it would've been something like that. I played it a lot when I was younger and only really stopped playing because of hockey.
