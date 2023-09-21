They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp

RALEIGH, NC. - 120 days.

A long time, but also, at the same time, not a long time, right?

Most wounds have healed, and the feeling of a new opportunity has emerged, however, it's understandable if you feel as if we aren't that far removed from the disappointing ending to the Carolina Hurricanes' 2023 postseason run in South Florida.

The page officially turned on Thursday though, with the roster taking to the ice for the first time, stamping the beginning of their 2023-24 venture.

Featuring 47 players split into two units, Group "C1", a veteran-heavy cast, and Group "C2", a combination of prospects and tryouts, both got to work at PNC Arena.