They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp

"We can't think about what we could be or what we can be, we have to do it every day.  That's the message.  Take it day by day, and go 1-0 every day."

9.21.23 TC
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - 120 days.

A long time, but also, at the same time, not a long time, right?

Most wounds have healed, and the feeling of a new opportunity has emerged, however, it's understandable if you feel as if we aren't that far removed from the disappointing ending to the Carolina Hurricanes' 2023 postseason run in South Florida.

The page officially turned on Thursday though, with the roster taking to the ice for the first time, stamping the beginning of their 2023-24 venture.

Featuring 47 players split into two units, Group "C1", a veteran-heavy cast, and Group "C2", a combination of prospects and tryouts, both got to work at PNC Arena.

Svechnikov Skates

Sporting a yellow no-contact jersey, Andrei Svechnikov not only participated in today's skate, he was the very first skater onto the ice.

Just over six months after the star winger suffered a significant ACL injury, President and General Manager Don Waddell has said in several interviews that he expects the 2023 All-Star to be ready for October 11's Opening Night, but each time he's also issued the qualifier that the team isn't afraid to be patient if he's not 100%.

Being the gamer that he is, Svechnikov will certainly want to be in the lineup 20 days from now, however, he also admitted that he still experiences some soreness in his knee after skates.

First Glance

19 of the 23 skaters in Group "C1" were members of last year's Hurricanes roster, but the three newcomers - Michael Bunting, Brendan Lemieux, and Dmitry Orlov - as well as the returning Tony DeAngelo, could all play key roles in this year's roster.

It's important to keep in mind that what the team elected to demo today may not be what sticks for tomorrow, nor when the games get going for real, but to start, Rod Brind'Amour and staff decided to see what the below looked like.

Group "C2"

Largely comprised of up-and-coming talent, as well as players aiming to prove they can compete at the NHL level, there are still several potential storylines worth watching from the second group.  While it may be the starting point for some players, as we've seen in seasons past, shuffling among the groups can happen at any time.

After impressive showings at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase, can Vasily Ponomarev or Ryan Suzuki display that they belong in the big club's lineup for the first time? Will players who spent the entire 2022-23 season in the NHL, like Caleb Jones and Zach Aston-Reese challenge for spots?

Pyotr Kochetkov got top reps in the group in net after Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta operated with Group "C1".

Additionally, Jamieson Rees, who missed last week's showcase in Florida as he continues to recover from offseason surgery, worked with the group in a regular sweater, no longer in the yellow no-contact jersey.

They Said It

Rod Brind'Amour on how he sets the expectations for the season when the ultimate goal for the group is so obvious...

"We talk about it, a little, then we don't. We can't win the Stanley Cup today. It's about our processes and we try and get better every day. As boring as it sounds, that's how you have to approach it."

Sebastian Aho discussing the high expectations surrounding the team...

"We know that we're a good team, on paper. It's only one practice, but we feel good. We've got a talented group and at the same time, we all work hard. I think it goes a long way. We can't think about what we could be or what we can be, we have to do it every day. That's the message. Take it day by day, and go 1-0 every day."

Michael Bunting sharing his impressions of his first practice with the group...

"This team works hard. The pace of that practice... I'm still out of breath. But if you practice like that, you can bring that to every single game. You want to practice the way you play. Every time I've played the Hurricanes they've been in your face and forechecking. I'm looking forward to being on the other side now."

