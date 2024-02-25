Canes' Win Streak Snapped By Stars

Two Structured Teams...

Simultaneously wrapping up a three-game homestand and beginning a back-to-back set, the Canes turned back to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes once again.

Earning the nod after recording a 45-save shutout against Florida on Thursday, the 24-year-old backstop has been stellar since being forced to take the reigns as the team's number one.

Meeting for the second time in 11 days, the start to tonight's contest looked a lot like both Carolina's most recent game and the previous get-together between these two teams.

With limited space to create offense, the two sides were held to just seven shots each in the opening 20 minutes.

Dallas, however, made good on one of theirs.

Inside the final four minutes of the stanza, Stars forward Jason Robertson got a second chance opportunity after his initial shot was blocked, snapping Kochetkov's home shutout streak at 157:48.