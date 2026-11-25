TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes step into the national spotlight on Wednesday as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

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When: Wednesday, November 25

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX | Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 18-3-3 (39 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, Nov. 22

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Lightning Record: 15-6-2 (32 Points - T-2nd, Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 6-2 Loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, Nov. 22