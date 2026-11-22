NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes earned their second win in as many days on Sunday, taking a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

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Right back to action following a chaotic victory over Edmonton in Raleigh yesterday afternoon, the Canes got off to a slower start than they'd hoped, but some excellent work from Brandon Bussi kept things scoreless in the early going. Thanks to their goaltender, the visitors were eventually able to find the scoreboard first via an Eric Robinson shorthanded strike, but their first lead of the day was short-lived, as New York countered just 1:12 later on another power-play opportunity.

Finding more of its footing during the middle frame, Carolina claimed full control of the contest with three goals in the final seven minutes of the stanza. A tic-tac-toe passing sequence capped by Jackson Blake reestablished the advantage, and then a pair of goals from Alexander Nikishin and Sean Walker put Rod Brind'Amour's group comfortably in front.

Ahead by three heading into the final frame, Carolina had all the offense it would need, and a six-on-four goal for New York was cancelled out by a Jordan Martinook empty-net tally.

Finishing his day with 25 saves, Bussi improved to 5-1-1 in his last seven starts and 3-0 in his career against the Rangers.