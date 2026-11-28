RALEIGH, N.C. - K'Andre Miller is set to rejoin the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup as they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Miller missed Wednesday's win in Tampa with an illness, but skated with the team on Friday, and Rod Brind'Amour said this morning that the steady rearguard should be back in action this evening. A crucial piece of the Canes' lineup, his 21:46 average played per night paces the group.

Nikolaj Ehlers, the team's other notable absentee from its midweek matchup, remains out with a lower-body concern, but took part in this morning's optional skate wearing a yellow "no contact" sweater. Brind'Amour has not offered a timeline for Ehlers' return, but noted on Friday that he doesn't expect the Dane to be out "too much longer."

The Canes' bench boss also indicated the potential for additional lineup changes, saying the staff was "still milling around" the final decision for tonight's group. Of note, Nic Deslauriers operated alongside Mark Jankowski and Eric Robinson on Friday, suggesting the possibility that he may draw in for Jesperi Kotkaniemi for his first game since Nov. 3.

Behind the crew of skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov will start after Brandon Bussi turned in a game-stealing effort on Wednesday. Kochetkov's last appearance marked the first time this season that he has allowed more than three goals in a game, but his 11 saves were enough to help the Canes to a 7-4 win over Edmonton. On the year, he is 13-1-1 and ranks second in the NHL in GAA (1.80) and T-8th in save percentage (.911).

See if the Canes can extend their point streak to nine (7-0-1) tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET on Hurricanes Hockey Network.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jankowski - Deslauriers/Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

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Injuries

Nikolaj Ehlers

Scratches

Juuso Välimäki

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker