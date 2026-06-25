Hurricanes Announce 2026 Exhibition Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced the team’s 2026 preseason schedule. The defending Stanley Cup champions will play four preseason games prior to opening the 2026-27 regular season, including one game at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro. Full details, including ticket information, will become available at a later date.

The Hurricanes will open their 2026 preseason schedule with a visit to Amerant Bank Arena to face the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 20. Carolina will then host the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Tuesday, Sept. 22. On Thursday, Sept. 24, the Hurricanes will host the Nashville Predators at First Horizon Coliseum – home of the club’s ECHL affiliate Greensboro Gargoyles. Carolina closes out their preseason slate in Nashville against the Predators on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Carolina’s complete 2026 exhibition schedule is below.