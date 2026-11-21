RALEIGH, N.C. - A five-goal second period drove the Carolina Hurricanes to a thrilling 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
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Eyeing a response after a rare defeat on home ice two nights earlier, Carolina's attempt began behind the eight ball. Capitalizing courtesy of the transition game and a late-period power play, Edmonton held the momentum and a two-goal lead at the end of 20 minutes.
Despite the suboptimal start, a feverish Lenovo Center crowd remained ready to roar and was treated to a plethora of opportunities to do so during the middle stanza.
A deceptive, fake dump-in goal from Sean Walker just 1:12 into the frame was quickly countered by Edmonton's second of three special teams goals on the day, but Carolina's offense had more in store. Separated by only 3:05, a seeing-eye point shot from Jalen Chatfield, a net-front rebound cleaned up by Taylor Hall, and a power play strike from Andrei Svechnikov erased the multi-goal deficit and quickly took the Canes from trailing to ahead.
Each team added one more tally on the man advantage in the final four minutes of what finished as a seven-goal second period, moving the contest to the final frame of regulation, 5-4. And after its advantage slipped away in Edmonton last month, this time around, Carolina ensured its third-period lead was safe.
A second Svechnikov snipe and an Alexander Nikishin blast only extended the gap on the scoreboard, closing out the afternoon victory.
Behind it all, Pyotr Kochetkov made 11 saves and improved to 13-1-1.