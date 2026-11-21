They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what he liked about the win...

"I think just that we stuck with it. It was a lot going on early that wasn't going our way, in kind of every facet of (the game), but the guys just kept playing. That's probably what I'll take away out of this game."

Andrei Svechnikov on how much fun it is to play any way the game goes...

"It's the best. I feel like lately, when we've been leading three-zero, four-zero, it's hard to finish those games. But tonight, it's a good battle, and that's hopefully what's going to happen tomorrow as well."

Rod Brind'Amour on what was a special occasion for Taylor Hall and Sebastian Aho...

"There were so many things in this game, it's hard to kind of sum it all up. Great for Hallsy to get in there, also playing against the team where he started. There's a lot of memories there for him, making that game special and getting the goal. I didn't know about Sebastian getting that milestone; that's another great thing for him. Obviously, he's been an amazing player for us, and he will continue to be so."

Sebastian Aho on surpassing Eric Staal for the most goals by a Hurricanes player since relocation...

"There's been great players in this organization, obviously, and it just tells that I've been lucky to play with great players and for a long time for this team... To have my name with (Eric Staal), he's royalty, he's a legend of a player and a great guy also, so it's pretty awesome."

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's ability to handle games regardless of how they unfold...

"We've been building that over the years. You know, if it's a track meet, I think we can do that. We've got the players that can play that way. And then obviously if it's a little gritty grinder, I think we're capable of doing that. I think just the additions that we made over the years, the development of the players, the young guys, what they've brought to the table, I think enables us to kind of feel good in any type of game."