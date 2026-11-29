They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour sharing his thoughts on the win…

“I liked our game. Obviously, we let them hang around. To be honest, we had a couple of good opportunities, but their goalie made some big saves. I was a little concerned because you knew they were going to have a push at some point there in the third, and they certainly did. But, overall, it was pretty solid.”

Sebastian Aho giving his input…

“We started on time… We got a little bit of a lead there, and I thought we played pretty solid, especially the first two (periods). The third, at least for our line, wasn’t too great, but obviously we were able to hold on and get the win. It doesn’t matter how (we win). We’ll take the two points and move on.”

Nic Deslauriers talking about Alexander Nikishin’s fight…

“I was so pumped… It takes guts. There was a lot of anger in it too, and I think it’s a chip on his shoulder. It’s a big step to take. He proved to a lot of people that he’s a strong man and he can deal with his own business. That’s respectful in the league, for sure.”

Rod Brind’Amour after a second goal in as many games for Jaccob Slavin…

“He can shoot it. Maybe he’s getting on a roll here. Obviously, we know what kind of player he is. He had a great game. The goal part of it was awesome, but his defending tonight... he was everywhere. He’s a special player.”

Jaccob Slavin on the Canes becoming the first team to reach 20 wins…

"After (we won the Stanley Cup), we knew we had the right recipe. Our mentality is that you can't come off it. There's one way for our team to play and how we're built. When we don't play that way, things don't go well. It's night in and night out. Roddy always talks about consistency, so, for us, it's bringing that. It's the hard work. The guys in this locker room, that's why we're here; we want to work hard. They want to play the way we play. We just come into each game with that same mentality of knowing that we only have one way to play."