RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes became the first NHL team to reach 20 wins this season with a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
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It didn't take long for a rematch between 2026 postseason foes to return to a playoff level of intensity. Sebastian Aho sent the first jolt through the crowd with a goal on the game's first shot, slipping the puck through Samuel Ersson's pads on a breakaway just 20 seconds in. Two minutes later, Alexander Nikishin and Tyler Kleven dropped the gloves for a bout decidedly won by the Russian, kicking things up another notch.
After serving his time in the penalty box, Nikishin then served as a creator, wiring a one-timer that ricocheted perfectly to Nic Deslauriers to pot into a yawning cage.
Following the first intermission, the Senators struck back to halve the hosts' lead, but that didn't halt their momentum. Pouring on the pressure, the Canes were rewarded with a 95-mph blast from Jaccob Slavin that eluded Ersson to boost them back to a two-goal cushion.
Undeterred, Ottawa mounted a steady push throughout the final frame. A deflection from Stephen Halliday made it a one-goal game near the midway mark of the period, but that was as close as the Sens would come to equalizing.
Pyotr Kochetkov finished with 23 saves on 25 shots to move to 14-1-1 on the year.