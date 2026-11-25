TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Nikolaj Ehlers for a second consecutive game on Wednesday as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The second-year Hurricane suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's win over Edmonton and did not practice on Tuesday. Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that it is not a knee injury, and he doesn't think he'll be out of the lineup for too long.

With Ehlers unavailable tonight, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who played on Sunday in New York, took reps next to Mark Jankowski and Eric Robinson at morning skate.

Elsewhere at morning skate, Juuso Välimäki worked in K'Andre Miller's spot next to Sean Walker. Miller was a full participant at Tuesday's practice in Raleigh, but was under the weather this morning. Brind'Amour said he is hopeful the trusty defender will be fine for tonight.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi operated in the crease typically occupied by the starting netminder to start the day. Turning in perhaps his best performance of the season three days ago, he made 25 stops and improved to 5-1-1 in his last seven appearances.

See if the Canes can move their point streak to eight games at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and HBO MAX.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller/Välimäki - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Nikolaj Ehlers

Scratches

Nic Deslauriers

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker