RALEIGH, N.C. - The fashion choices of NHL players arriving for games have long been a topic of conversation.

Under the new relaxed dress code, which went into effect prior to the 2025-26 season, some have continued to keep things proper, clad in dapper suits, while some have elected to take the road of designer T-shirts.

But on Thursday night, it was the footwear of Carolina Hurricanes players that stood out — for good reason.

In celebration of the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, children either battling cancer or in remission put their talents on display, designing shoes for Canes players. Taking a pair of white Vans shoes, the children used light and dark purple fabric markers — the colors which represent awareness and the fight against all types of cancer — to curate sneakers for a player, which they wore into Lenovo Center ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens.

"I think it's a great thing to do. It's important. You never want anyone to be in that position (fighting cancer), but for those kids who are, you just try to bring some energy and joy to them. Hopefully this is one of those things," Sebastian Aho said.

Aho's shoes were made by four-year-old Gracelyn, who "brought light to his day" when they first met ahead of a practice last month.

Gracelyn battled 46 chemotherapy rounds and 30 days of radiation to beat Stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma. She has been in remission for almost two years, but Neurofibromatosis Type 1 has left her with inoperable brain tumors, and she is blind in her right eye due to the tumors behind each eye.

"(She is) such a good person, full of energy and life. She did a great job with the shoes," Aho continued. "When she was meeting everyone, she was giving hugs and high fives and all of that. So, obviously, if there's anything we can do to share that same energy or make her day better, we're going to do that."