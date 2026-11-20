RALEIGH, N.C. - Nikolaj Ehlers' late icebreaker wasn't enough for the Carolina Hurricanes as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
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A tussle between two of the Eastern Conference's top contenders looked the part from puck drop, as each side enjoyed pockets of pressure throughout the contest, but Pyotr Kochetkov and Jakub Dobeš and a set of netminder-friendly goalposts kept the contest locked at zeroes for more than 50 minutes.
As the final buzzer beckoned, Ehlers finally put the Hurricanes ahead with 6:19 remaining. Some dogged backchecking from Logan Stankoven saw the puck kick out to the Dane, who quickly rifled a wrister from the top of the circles off a defender's foot and past Dobeš.
Montreal, however, needed just 1:20 to respond and force overtime. Lane Hutson potted the equalizer with a seeing-eye shot from the left wing, then played hero in the bonus frame, finishing off a give-and-go with Nick Suzuki after just 38 seconds and sealing a second point for the visitors.
Kochetkov finished with 22 saves on 24 shots as he recorded his second loss of any kind this season.