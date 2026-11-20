They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour on the contest…

“I don’t want to make excuses, but I mean we weren’t as sharp, that’s for sure. We missed a lot of opportunities. It was kind of a weird game that way, where, you know, we passed up some good looks. Then it was just okay. We had the lead, then we kind of just sat back. You just can’t do that, especially with the dynamic players they have. They obviously won the game with their high skill level. You just can’t give them time and space. That’s what we did a couple of times, and (Lane Huston) made us pay.”

Nikolaj Ehlers talking about passing up some of those opportunities…

“We can always get more shots on net. We were passing up some good opportunities trying to make that last pass, and that’s not usually the team that we are. We shoot a lot. Tonight we definitely had the opportunities to shoot a little more than we did.”

Sebastian Aho when asked if the team was rusty coming off the travel back to the United States and having four days between games…

"Maybe. It wasn’t our usual hot off the gates, forechecking and stuff like that. We sat back a little bit, and that probably tells us that, and not to use anything as an excuse, but that it’s probably not the easiest game to play. Obviously, we have to do a lot better of a job. It’s our job to be ready to win at puck drop. It wasn’t awful, but it definitely could be a little better.”

Rod Brind’Amour continuing on his assessment of the game…

“We’re going to get better. We’ll look at it. We were grinding it out. It wasn’t our best, but we were doing fine. We were in a good spot; we just got a little passive at the wrong time.”