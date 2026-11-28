RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to extend their point streak to nine games on Saturday when they take on the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center.

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When: Saturday, November 28

Where: Lenovo Center

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 19-3-3 (41 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, Nov. 25

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Senators Record: 17-7-3 (37 Points - 1st, Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 6-2 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, Nov. 27