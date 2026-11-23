RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) and US Foods, distributed Thanksgiving meal kits to more than 2,000 families in need across the Triangle on Friday, November 20. The event brought together local nonprofit organizations and community partners to ensure families could enjoy a full and festive Thanksgiving meal.

Meal kits were distributed through Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Helping Hand Mission, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Raleigh Rescue Mission, TABLE NC, SHIP Outreach, A Doorway to Hope, and The Raleigh Dream Center. Each kit included a turkey breast, four large potatoes, fresh apples and oranges, and one pie — providing families with everything needed for a hearty holiday meal.

This year marked the sixteenth year of the Hurricanes’ Thanksgiving partnership with local hunger relief organizations. Over the years, these partnerships have led to thousands of meal donations to local nonprofits, supporting families across the Triangle during the holiday season.

“The Thanksgiving season is a time to come together, reflect on what we’re grateful for, and support those around us. We’re proud to continue this tradition and help bring a little extra joy and comfort to families across the Triangle during the holiday season. Giving back to our community remains at the heart of everything we do as an organization,” said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

Generous support for this year’s meal kits was provided by the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), which helped round out the meal packages, and US Foods, which supplied the bulk food and in-kind support that made the large-scale distribution possible.

“Access to nutritious food is an important part of good health,” said Colleen Briggs, Blue Cross NC Foundation President. “By partnering with organizations like the Carolina Hurricanes, we’re helping connect families with healthy food this holiday season and supporting healthier communities across North Carolina.”

In addition to the meal distribution, the Hurricanes held a food drive in November, collecting thousands of non-perishable food items from fans. Donations were distributed to SHIP Outreach and TABLE NC, further supporting local hunger relief efforts.