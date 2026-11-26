TAMPA, Fla. - Thirty-two saves from Brandon Bussi and a three-goal third period helped the Carolina Hurricanes slip by the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 at Benchmark International Arena.
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After 20 minutes ticked by without a goal, it took just 55 seconds of second-period play for Anthony Cirelli to boost the Bolts to a 1-0 lead with a power-play marker. Sparked by their new advantage, the Lightning mounted a substantial push throughout the remainder of the frame, but Bussi turned in a slew of stellar stops to keep the Canes in the contest.
With momentum working against them but needing just one goal to knot things up, Carolina broke through on an Eric Robinson snipe at 5:24 of the third period. Fewer than two minutes later, Seth Jarvis blocked a shot and sent an odd-man rush the other way, resulting in Jaccob Slavin outwaiting Andrei Vasilevskiy and scoring his first of the season to give the visitors their first and only lead of the night.
That proved to be all the offense Carolina needed, but an empty-netter from Jackson Blake cemented the victory.
Bussi picked up his fourth straight win between the pipes and moved to 6-2-2 on the year.