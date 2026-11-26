They Said It...

Eric Robinson summarizing the victory…

“[It was a] pretty uninspiring game, to be honest. Bussi obviously stands on his head. We found a way. We’re going to have games like that. So, obviously, hats off to Bussi for that one.”

Rod Brind’Amour after telling TNT’s Darren Pang that his team looked “flat” in the first period…

“We didn’t get much better at all, to be honest. I thought, obviously, Bus was the best player in the game. That’s what goalies can do for you, right? We’ve seen that over the years against us a lot — this one was our goalie. He kept us in the game, and then there were a couple of great individual plays, right? Robby with the great shot off the bad angle, Jarvy making a block that led to another rush, and then our talent finally came alive. It was nice to see Slavo rewarded for all the good things he does. It was a tough game for us, but we found a way, and that’s a real positive thing there.”

Brandon Bussi on getting the nod for a second consecutive game and turning in another excellent performance…

“My job is to be ready to play whenever. Whether it’s five in a row, sit 10 in a row, I don’t care. It’s my job to be ready. Obviously, I’m excited for whatever opportunities I get. They’re a great opponent, and it was a good win for us.”

Jaccob Slavin continuing to pile the credit onto Bussi…

“We obviously would love to play better in front of him, but he’s making those saves and standing on his head; it can only build confidence for him. It’s awesome to see. We’ve got two goalies that are playing really well right now, and we need that to continue.”

Rod Brind’Amour discussing his team having the ability to score in succession quickly and take control of games…

“I think we know we’re capable of doing that, so that’s why we can. We weren’t playing very well, but we were just down one. It’s one shot. We’ve got enough guys in there that, at any moment, can make something happen, and that’s what happened. We’ll take the two points.”