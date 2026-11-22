NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Nikolaj Ehlers on Sunday when they take on the New York Rangers.
The speedy winger suffered an injury during Saturday's win against Edmonton and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour told reporters this morning that it is not a knee injury, but had no update beyond that.
With both Nic Deslauriers and Jesperi Kotkaniemi as the healthy available options, Brind'Amour said that the team may need both as they have "some other guys who are a little iffy too."
Kotkaniemi has made the most of his opportunities this season, chipping in with 11 points in 19 games. If Deslauriers draws in, it would be his first appearance since Nov. 3 in Nashville.
The natural expectation is that Taylor Hall will jump into Ehlers' previous role alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, as the trio had great success together late last season.
Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will face the team he grew up rooting for. The 28-year-old is 4-1-1 in his last six starts and is 2-0 against the Blueshirts over the course of his young NHL career.
See if the Canes can start a new winning streak at 12:30 p.m. ET on Hurricanes Hockey Network.
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Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Robinson - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi/Deslauriers
Defense
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Gostisbehere - Nikishin
Starting Goaltender
Bussi
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Injuries
Nikolaj Ehlers
Scratches
Juuso Välimäki
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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Hall, Jankowski, Jarvis, and Stankoven with Nikishin