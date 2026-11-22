NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Nikolaj Ehlers on Sunday when they take on the New York Rangers.

The speedy winger suffered an injury during Saturday's win against Edmonton and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour told reporters this morning that it is not a knee injury, but had no update beyond that.

With both Nic Deslauriers and Jesperi Kotkaniemi as the healthy available options, Brind'Amour said that the team may need both as they have "some other guys who are a little iffy too."

Kotkaniemi has made the most of his opportunities this season, chipping in with 11 points in 19 games. If Deslauriers draws in, it would be his first appearance since Nov. 3 in Nashville.

The natural expectation is that Taylor Hall will jump into Ehlers' previous role alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, as the trio had great success together late last season.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will face the team he grew up rooting for. The 28-year-old is 4-1-1 in his last six starts and is 2-0 against the Blueshirts over the course of his young NHL career.

See if the Canes can start a new winning streak at 12:30 p.m. ET on Hurricanes Hockey Network.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi/Deslauriers

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Nikolaj Ehlers

Scratches

Juuso Välimäki

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Jankowski, Jarvis, and Stankoven with Nikishin