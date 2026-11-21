RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL's two best point-percentage teams will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Edmonton Oilers.
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When: Saturday, November 21
Where: Lenovo Center
Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network (in-market), NHL Network (out-of-market)| Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 16-3-3 (35 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Nov. 19
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Oilers Record: 17-4-3 (37 Points - 1st, Pacific Division)
Oilers Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Nov. 19